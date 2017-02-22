9 most expensive players at the IPL Auction 2017

Spending over 911 million INR, the IPL auction ended with teams buying 66 players from an extensive list of 351. These 66 include 39 Indian players and 27 overseas players, with Ben Stokes leading the table with the highest bid ever for an overseas player in the IPL.

1. Ben Stokes – 145 million INR (Dh7.9 million)

Team: Rising Pune Supergiants

GREAT batsman GREAT captain GREAT bloke...... #cooky A post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy) on Feb 6, 2017 at 1:10pm PST

Benjamin Andrew Stokes of England is the most expensive player this season, but is only the fourth most-expensive player since the IPL started in 2008 – Yuvraj Singh still leads that table.

2. Tymal Mills – 120 million INR (Dh6.58 million)

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Looking forward to getting out to India for the T20 series! Always great to be involved @englandcricket 🏏💥 A post shared by tymalmills (@tymalmills) on Dec 5, 2016 at 12:38pm PST

The 24-year old is described as one of the most explosive fast bowlers in English cricket history.

3. Kagiso Rabada – 50 million INR (Dh2.74 million)

Team: Delhi Daredevils

A post shared by Kagiso Rabada (@rabada_25) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:33am PST

This South African cricketer hasn’t let his age come in the way of establishing himself as an attacker on the cricket field. He is only 21.

4. Trent Boult – 50 million (Dh2.74 million)

Team: Kolkata Knight Readers

My first @newbalancenz photo shoot. Great to be a part of such an amazing brand #alwaysinbeta A post shared by Trent Boult (@trrrent_) on Feb 3, 2016 at 4:52pm PST

Playing for New Zealand, Boult has made a name for himself as a threat to batsmen with his ability to move the ball both ways, being a left-arm fast bowler.

5. Pat Cummins – 45 million INR (Dh2.46 million)

Team: Delhi Daredevils

A future leader of Australia’s pace attack is what ESPN’s cricket table describes him as – well worth the millions then.

6. Chris Woakes – 42.5 million INR (Dh2.33 million)

Team: Kolkata Knight Readers

Don't forget it's @cricketunited day tomorrow at The Oval! Wear something blue and support 3 amazing charities! To bid on my amazing drawing of @jamestaylor20 go to http://m.ebay.co.uk/itm/James-Taylor-by-Chris-Woakes-/331928614670?nav=SEARCH A post shared by Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) on Aug 12, 2016 at 2:19pm PDT

An all-rounder from England, he is a stellar bowler with a right-arm fast to medium pace.

7. Rashid Khan – 40 million INR (Dh2.19 million)

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Nothing is waste of time if you use your experience wisely 🇦🇫🇦🇫🇦🇫🇦🇫✌️✌️️ A post shared by Rashid Arman Shinwari (@rashid.khan19) on Oct 22, 2016 at 10:50am PDT

Another young player, Rashid Khan from Afghanistan is just 18 and has fetched the highest ever bid for an associate player in the IPL auction this year.

8. Karn Sharma – 32 million INR (Dh1.75 million)

Team: Mumbai Indians

He was first picked up at the third-highest bid for a domestic uncapped player in 2014 for Sunrisers Hyderabad and has repeated a good bid this year with Mumbai Indians.

9. T. Natarajan – 30 million INR (Dh1.64 million)

Team: Kings XI Punjab

Another domestic player, the cricketer from Tamil Nadu bagged thirty times his base price at this year’s auction.