9 most expensive players at the IPL Auction 2017

Here are the nine most expensive players sold at the IPL auction this year

Image Credit: GN Archives
Sunrisers Hyderabad were the winners in IPL 2016
 

Spending over 911 million INR, the IPL auction ended with teams buying 66 players from an extensive list of 351. These 66 include 39 Indian players and 27 overseas players, with Ben Stokes leading the table with the highest bid ever for an overseas player in the IPL.

1. Ben Stokes – 145 million INR (Dh7.9 million)

Team: Rising Pune Supergiants

 

GREAT batsman GREAT captain GREAT bloke...... #cooky

A post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy) on

Benjamin Andrew Stokes of England is the most expensive player this season, but is only the fourth most-expensive player since the IPL started in 2008 – Yuvraj Singh still leads that table.

2. Tymal Mills – 120 million INR (Dh6.58 million)

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore

The 24-year old is described as one of the most explosive fast bowlers in English cricket history.

3. Kagiso Rabada – 50 million INR (Dh2.74 million)

Team: Delhi Daredevils

 

A post shared by Kagiso Rabada (@rabada_25) on

This South African cricketer hasn’t let his age come in the way of establishing himself as an attacker on the cricket field. He is only 21.

4. Trent Boult – 50 million (Dh2.74 million)

Team: Kolkata Knight Readers

 

My first @newbalancenz photo shoot. Great to be a part of such an amazing brand #alwaysinbeta

A post shared by Trent Boult (@trrrent_) on

Playing for New Zealand, Boult has made a name for himself as a threat to batsmen with his ability to move the ball both ways, being a left-arm fast bowler.

5. Pat Cummins – 45 million INR (Dh2.46 million)

Team: Delhi Daredevils

Pat Cummins

A future leader of Australia’s pace attack is what ESPN’s cricket table describes him as – well worth the millions then.

6. Chris Woakes – 42.5 million INR (Dh2.33 million)

Team: Kolkata Knight Readers

An all-rounder from England, he is a stellar bowler with a right-arm fast to medium pace.

7. Rashid Khan – 40 million INR (Dh2.19 million)

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

 

Nothing is waste of time if you use your experience wisely 🇦🇫🇦🇫🇦🇫🇦🇫✌️✌️️

A post shared by Rashid Arman Shinwari (@rashid.khan19) on

Another young player, Rashid Khan from Afghanistan is just 18 and has fetched the highest ever bid for an associate player in the IPL auction this year.

8. Karn Sharma – 32 million INR (Dh1.75 million)

Team: Mumbai Indians

Copy of 823917-01-08

He was first picked up at the third-highest bid for a domestic uncapped player in 2014 for Sunrisers Hyderabad and has repeated a good bid this year with Mumbai Indians.

9. T. Natarajan – 30 million INR (Dh1.64 million)

Team: Kings XI Punjab

Another domestic player, the cricketer from Tamil Nadu bagged thirty times his base price at this year’s auction. 

Loading...

