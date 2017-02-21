Event Guide: Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival 2017

What is it

The Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival has become one of the most anticipated music events every year and 2017 celebrates 15 years of the festival. Celebrating jazz along with other genres of music such as indie, pop, R&B and more, the Dubai Jazz Festival 2017 is undoubtedly bigger with Tom Jones, Mariah Carey and Enrique Iglesias taking centre stage.

When and where

The festival starts on February 22, ending on February 24 in Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. The performances will start by 8.30pm every night while doors open to audience at 6pm.

February 22

Opening: The Rad Trads

Known for their entertaining stage presence and a diverse style of American music, The Rad Trads are the first opening act of the festival. Powerful horns, four vocalists and charismatic live performances are what await audiences.

8.30pm to 9.30pm

Headline: Tom Jones

After over six decades of captivating people with his baritone vocals, at 77, Sir Thomas Jones might be the only guy born in the 1940s millennials recognise. A popular judge on The Voice UK for many years, he has been a familiar face for years. Jones has sold over a 100 million records with thirty-six ‘top 40’ hits in the United Kingdom and nineteen in the United States. He was awarded an OBE in 1999 and in 2006 he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for services to music.

10.30pm to 12am

February 23

Opening: Raul Midon

Raul Midon has proved that he has a voice to be reckoned with, having a strong portfolio of high-profile collaborations and seven independent albums. Blind since birth, Midon has a distinctive voice that lends a soul-searching vibe to all of his work.

8.30pm to 9.30pm

Headline: Mariah Carey

The highlight of this year’s event is definitely this one act. A performance by the best-selling female artist of all time, with more than 220 million records sold and eighteen #1 singles – the most for any solo artist in history. As with her distinctive and powerful voice, she is also known for being a distinguished song writer – writing all but one of her number one singles. Carey has been recognized with five Grammy Awards, 21 American Music Awards, 14 Billboard Music Awards and BMI’s coveted Icon Award. Mariah was named Billboard’s Artist of the Decade and the World Music Awards’ World’s Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium.

10.30pm to 12am

February 24

Opening: Nathan Sykes

With a two-time topper position on the US Billboard Dance Club Chart, this 23 year old is already making waves in the music industry. His own show at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City sold out in under 10 minutes proving how popular he has become. Before setting out on his own, Syked was the youngest member of the band ‘The Wanted’.

8.30pm to 9.30pm

Headline: Enrique Iglesias

A multiplatinum artist in almost every country around the world, Iglesias is no stranger to us UAE fans and this year’s Jazz Festival will end with a power-packed performance by the singer.

Considered to be the biggest Latin recording artist in music history, Enrique surpassed Michael Jackson for the most number one hits on the Billboard Dance Chart, with a total of fourteen hits in the first position.

10.30pm to 12am

Details

Location Dubai Media City Amphitheatre Dates February 22 to 24 Timings Doors open at 6pm, Performances start at 8.30pm Cost Dh325 onwards Get tickets here