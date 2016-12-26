Chico and the Gypsies to perform in Sharjah
Chico and the Gypsies will perform at Flag Island on January 12 as part of Sharjah World Music Festival.
Fronted by Jalloul ‘Chico’ Bouchiki, the founder of the Gypsy Kings, the band will perform a mix of pop, rock and Andalusian Flamenco.
Singer Hiba Tawaji and producer-composer Oussama Rahbani will take the stage the following night (January 13) for a concert.
The fourth edition of the Sharjah World Music Festival runs between January 6-14.
Tickets to see Chico and the Gypsies and Hiba Tawaji are Dh250-Dh350, available through ticketmaster.ae.