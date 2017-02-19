Mobile
Home appliances: How I smartened up my home for under 3K

While complete home automation remains a pricey proposition, it’s not impossible to begin laying a basic foundation from now

GN Focus
 

I started my home automation process with the Philips Hue Starter Kit (Dh1,099), which is one of the simplest smart home lighting set-ups. The kit comes with three colour-changing LED bulbs and a bridge. An iOS or Android app lets users control the colours of the bulb, set scenes and so on. 

What I use it most for is to set routines: The lights are automatically tuned to the sunlight scene at 7am when I wake up and switch themselves on at 6pm. 

Next was the bathroom. I added the Kohler Moxie showerhead (Dh370), which has a built-in magnetically attached waterproof Bluetooth speaker. I take longer than most in the bathroom in the morning to get ready and this speaker is the perfect companion. It’s hooked to my Pixel and I can play music or the news while showering and brushing. 

The next device I used was the TP-Link smart Wi-Fi plug (about Dh230). Simply plug this Wi-Fi-connected smart switch into a wall to activate. 

I then downloaded a set-up app, and now without going to my kitchen I can power on my coffee maker, the hall lamps and lights using only my phone — no more hunting for switches in the dark. 

Finally, there’s Google Home (Dh799): a hub for many of my smart devices. With Home, I not only have a personal assistant that tells me the weather, plays songs, sorts shopping lists and remembers where I keep things but also one that controls my lights via simple voice commands. 

I have connected my Hue lights with Google Home and when I say “Hey Google, turn on bedroom lights” they are switched on. This is one of the must-have devices to make your home smarter.

tags from this story

Google
follow this tag on MGNGoogle

filed under

GulfNewsGN FocusSpecial ReportsLifestyle

tags

Google
follow this tag on MGN
