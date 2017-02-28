Gulf Food: Pro chefs pick their favourite gadgets

Colin Clague, Executive Chef, Rüya Dubai “In 2016 we bought lots of equipment due to the opening of Rüya. The stand-out appliance and a central feature of the restaurant is the Çag kebab grill. Made for us in Australia from traditional Turkish designs, it’s basically two horizontal revolving skewers (one for chicken, one for Wagyu and lamb) that can be moved closer or further away from the heat as needed. Çag kebabs are the same as doners but while the latter are cooked completely through, Çag kebabs are lightly done on the outside, cut much thicker and finished on hot stone.”

Dirk Haltenhof, Resort Executive Chef, Madinat Jumeirah

“In 2016 we renovated Shimmers, Hanaaya and Zheng He’s, and opened our new hotel Jumeirah Al Naseem. We needed to buy a lot of kitchen tools and equipment to run such a big culinary operation. “I was happy to receive our Rox water electrolysing units because I can sanitise and sterilise with just plain water — no need for chemicals to wash fruits and salads, etc. I was also very glad to get a meat processing grinder Bizerba for better meat results for burgers, terrines and juicy koftas.” Jitin Joshi, Executive Chef, Taj Dubai “We invested in an immersion circulator, which is a heater that warms up liquids in a vessel, while maintaining a precise, constant temperature. Chefs use this to cook foods that have been vacuum-packed.

“The science behind this low-temperature (below 100°C) cooking is simple. As heat is applied, protein molecules coagulate and intertwine with amino acid chains to keep food moist. With methods such as roasting in an oven at 180°C, the proteins are cooked and the meat can become much tougher. ”

Sydney Stranger, Executive Sous Chef, Jumeirah Beach Hotel