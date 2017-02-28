Gulf Food: Pro chefs pick their favourite gadgets

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Gulf Food: Pro chefs pick their favourite gadgets

GN Focus gets the UAE's top chefs to share what they have bought recently and how it made a difference to their lives

  • Executive Chef, Colin ClagueImage Credit: Supplied
  • Resort Executive Chef, Dirk HaltenhoffImage Credit: Supplied
  • Executive Chef Jitin JoshiImage Credit: Supplied
  • Executive Sous Chef Sydney StrangerImage Credit: Supplied
  • Chef Reif OthmanImage Credit: Supplied
GN Focus
 

Colin Clague, Executive Chef, Rüya Dubai

“In 2016 we bought lots of equipment due to the opening of Rüya. The stand-out appliance and a central feature of the restaurant is the Çag kebab grill. Made for us in Australia from traditional Turkish designs, it’s basically two horizontal revolving skewers (one for chicken, one for Wagyu and lamb) that can be moved closer or further away from the heat as needed. Çag kebabs are the same as doners but while the latter are cooked completely through, Çag kebabs are lightly done on the outside, cut much thicker and finished on hot stone.”

Dirk Haltenhof, Resort Executive Chef, Madinat Jumeirah

“In 2016 we renovated Shimmers, Hanaaya and Zheng He’s, and opened our new hotel Jumeirah Al Naseem. We needed to buy a lot of kitchen tools and equipment to run such a big culinary operation. 

“I was happy to receive our Rox water electrolysing units because I can sanitise and sterilise with just plain water — no need for chemicals to wash fruits and salads, etc. I was also very glad to get a meat processing grinder Bizerba for better meat results for burgers, terrines and juicy koftas.”

Jitin Joshi, Executive Chef, Taj Dubai

“We invested in an immersion circulator, which is a heater that warms up liquids in a vessel, while maintaining a precise, constant temperature. Chefs use this to cook foods that have been vacuum-packed.

“The science behind this low-temperature (below 100°C) cooking is simple. As heat is applied, protein molecules coagulate and intertwine with amino acid chains to keep food moist. With methods such as roasting in an oven at 180°C, the proteins are cooked and the meat can become much tougher. ”

Sydney Stranger, Executive Sous Chef, Jumeirah Beach Hotel

“We purchased a Bradley digital smoker machine for our operations last year. We use hickory-smoking bisquettes with digital time and temperature control. The machine has performed exceptionally and produced some fantastic dishes. Its ease of control allows us to get consistent products and flavours. 

“We are now awaiting the delivery of an X-oven to use in our seafood grill concept. The model has a three-draw option with inner parts made of porcelain stainless steel. We have sourced Japanese oak charcoal for it!”

Reif Othman, Director of Culinary  for Play Dining Group

“The best appliance I bought this year is from France and is called the Rosinox module. I’ve been using it for a while now in other restaurants.  

“For what I’m doing here in Play Restaurant + Lounge, it’s great and helps me achieve the deep flavours we have in each of our dishes. I mainly like Rosinox’s tempura fryer and its stove. It has a good flame, which can heat up my pots and pans in seconds to allow me to cook many things at once! They also do custom-made appliances for me and my requirements.”

tags from this story

France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsGN FocusSpecial ReportsFood

tags

France
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

Why millionaires are buying second passport

Why millionaires are buying second passport

Sex workers get increased jail terms

Sex workers get increased jail terms

Why this US singer can't leave UAE?

Why this US singer can't leave UAE?

Who is the new Dubai Police chief

Who is the new Dubai Police chief

Watch: Truck takes off after high-speed chase

Watch: Truck takes off after high-speed chase

Helping families who lost bread-winners

Helping families who lost bread-winners