DSF: There's more to it than discounts

Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) leaves the emirate abuzz with amazing discounts and events on offer and visitors from around the world converging in Dubai to take part in the month-long celebrations.

Lebanese siblings Giorgio El Khoury, 7 and his brother Luciano, 9, were at Dubai Festival City on the first day of the festival. Says Giorgio, “The water and light show and the fireworks that followed were beautiful. We have seen fireworks before in Lebanon but these are like no other.”

The ambience and the feel of DSF is indeed like no other. Ruth Kisaakye, 31, a lawyer visiting from Uganda, says, “This is the fifth time I am visiting the UAE during DSF and I love the sales and discounts on offer across malls in the city. I travel quite frequently around the world but have never seen something of this magnitude being organised so smoothly. It’s a great experience to be here at this time.”

Family fun

“A mix of cultures, a treat of activities and different themes, not to forget the slashed prices is what we enjoy as a family,” says Ali Husseini, 42, from Iran who was at Dubai Festival City with his wife Sheedeh and son, Koorosh. “During DSF we mostly enjoy the atmosphere in the city. We get to meet friends and families; there are activities that the children can enjoy while we socialise. It feels like a dialogue of civilisations and reflects the unity this place enjoys within its community,” says Husseini, who works as a nurse at the Iranian Hospital Dubai.

Indian mother, food blogger and a visual arts teacher at Rashid Paediatric Therapy Centre, Ritu Chaturvedi, 48, has lived in the UAE for more than 20 years and shares a special bond with DSF.

“I connect with DSF as if it was a little child whom I have known for years. I often invite my relatives and friends during DSF to showcase its beauty with enthusiasm. It’s so refreshing to see that there is always a new flavour added to the festival. The decorations are different, the themes are new and the way people pour into the city and become one is simply dynamic.”

Dubai definitely has a charm of its own, emphasised during events like DSF. The city grows on you while leaving you curious to know more. “I used to live in Dubai a few years back and though I have now moved to Perth, I miss my days here,” says Australian real estate agent Kayla Rogowsky, 26. “I have chosen to visit the city during DSF because it’s exciting and fun this time of year in the emirate.

“The city feels festive, plus there are good discounts and promotions to be had. I especially love the spirit of the festival and how Dubai opens up to it. If you have been in Dubai during DSF in the past, you can’t really live in another place and not miss being here this time of the year.”

Sean Fernandes visited Mercato Shopping Mall with his cousins this DSF. The 21-year-old Portuguese is in awe of everything that the festival has to offer patrons. “The brands and sales are brilliant, but what I am really excited about is the DSF street fashion shows. People are friendly here and there are so many things to see and do. It’s truly a great time to visit the city.”