Travel: India's lesser trodden trails

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Travel: India's lesser trodden trails

India's most scenic destinations are the probably the ones you have never heard of

  • Abbey Falls in Madikeri in CoorgImage Credit: iStock
  • Sumbuk in Sikkim in the North East offers amazing options for trekkersImage Credit: iStock
  • Karnataka’s highest peak, Mullayanagiri, at Chikmagalur offers scenic vistasImage Credit: iStock
  • The Konark temple is a short drive from PuriImage Credit: iStock
  • Ganapatipule beach offers glorious white sand and miles of swaying palm frondsImage Credit: Alamy
  • The famed Alibag fort is a short drive away from MurudImage Credit: Alamy
GN Focus
 

Kodagu (Coorg)

Kodagu, a region in Karnataka is coffee territory with plantations stretching from Mysore to the Kerala state border. One can drive down to Kodagu from either Bengaluru, Coimbatore or Mysore. While the hill station town of Madikeri (in picture) is more popular, lesser developed but scenic hamlets abound, offering fairly well appointed homestays hosted by coffee and spice plantation owners. The Nagarhole National Park and Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary are perfect to catch up on flora and fauna, while several large waterfalls are within easy driving distance from different points of this region. 

Sumbuk

A scenic three-hour drive from Siliguri or Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal should get you to Sumbuk in the neighbouring state of Sikkim. The nearest airport is Bagdogra. One of North-Eastern India’s lesser known destinations, homestays are the only means of accommodation here, but friendly Sikkimese families will ensure your trip remains memorable. And while the town maybe 3,500 feet above sea level, stunning vistas from Sumbuk of a snow-capped Kangchenjunga peak (in picture) or cloud wrapped views of Darjeeling’s tea estates make the trip worthwhile.

Chikmagalur

Acres of coffee plantations and long, lush green stretches perfect for treks — all this and more are on offer in Chikmagalur district in Karnataka. The region has its fair share of historical sites, such as the well-preserved ruins of the Hoysala kingdom, a dynasty renowned for its exquisite architecture and that can be seen in the ancient towns of Belur and Halebidu. Karnataka’s highest peak, Mullayanagiri (in picture), is a trekker’s delight with picturesque views from the top and waterfalls and pilgrimage spots such as that of the Sufi saint, Baba Budangiri to visit while on the way up. Nature lovers can get their share of fauna at the Kudremukh National Park and Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary, both within short driving distance. Chikmagalur is also close to Bengaluru and Mysore, and Coimbatore, in Tamil Nadu, all of which are well connected by rail. Bengaluru and Coimbatore also have excellent airports. 

Puri

Off the Bay of Bengal, Odisha’s sprawling, pristine beaches and towering waves are treasures largely undiscovered by global travellers. Puri, located just 60 kilometres from the state capital, Bhubaneswar, is well connected by rail and road. The ancient Jagannath temple is located here, while the equally famed Konark temple (in picture), built to resemble the chariot of Surya, the Hindu sun god, is but a short drive away. Puri is also a foodie haven, serving up a delectable range of seafood fare. Be sure to sample the prawns, shrimp and lobsters while here, produce that the state proudly exports to the world.

Ganpatipule

Ganpatipule (in picture) and its twin beach Bhandarpule in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri region are about 20 kilometres off the old Mumbai-Goa highway. Located midway between Mumbai and Goa, the destination is conveniently accessible from both Mumbai and Goa airports. Glorious white sand and miles of swaying palms make Ganpatipule one of the most scenic beaches on the Mumbai-Goa stretch. Besides, just a half hour drive down a winding road running by the calming Arabian sea coastline takes you to Jaigarh Fort, built by the legendary Maratha ruler Shivaji. Ganpatipule is also an important pilgrimage site for Hindus.

Murud

Murud’s name comes from the 17th-century Murud Janjira, a one-of-its-kind impregnable sea fort. Murud, along with its twin beach Kashid, are a short drive away from Mandwa jetty and offer beautiful stretches of pure white sand. There are several boats from Mumbai’s Gateway of India to ferry tourists back and forth. It is also well connected by road from Mumbai, Pune and Nashik. Authentic Maharashtrian seafood and walks around the quaint fishing village that hug the surrounding hills complete the Murud experience. The palace of the nawab of Murud still stands and is fairly well maintained, while Alibag fort (in picture) is a short distance away.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GN FocusCountry GuidesReportsIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services