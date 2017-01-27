Travel: India's lesser trodden trails

Kodagu (Coorg)

Kodagu, a region in Karnataka is coffee territory with plantations stretching from Mysore to the Kerala state border. One can drive down to Kodagu from either Bengaluru, Coimbatore or Mysore. While the hill station town of Madikeri (in picture) is more popular, lesser developed but scenic hamlets abound, offering fairly well appointed homestays hosted by coffee and spice plantation owners. The Nagarhole National Park and Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary are perfect to catch up on flora and fauna, while several large waterfalls are within easy driving distance from different points of this region.

Sumbuk

A scenic three-hour drive from Siliguri or Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal should get you to Sumbuk in the neighbouring state of Sikkim. The nearest airport is Bagdogra. One of North-Eastern India’s lesser known destinations, homestays are the only means of accommodation here, but friendly Sikkimese families will ensure your trip remains memorable. And while the town maybe 3,500 feet above sea level, stunning vistas from Sumbuk of a snow-capped Kangchenjunga peak (in picture) or cloud wrapped views of Darjeeling’s tea estates make the trip worthwhile.

Chikmagalur

Acres of coffee plantations and long, lush green stretches perfect for treks — all this and more are on offer in Chikmagalur district in Karnataka. The region has its fair share of historical sites, such as the well-preserved ruins of the Hoysala kingdom, a dynasty renowned for its exquisite architecture and that can be seen in the ancient towns of Belur and Halebidu. Karnataka’s highest peak, Mullayanagiri (in picture), is a trekker’s delight with picturesque views from the top and waterfalls and pilgrimage spots such as that of the Sufi saint, Baba Budangiri to visit while on the way up. Nature lovers can get their share of fauna at the Kudremukh National Park and Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary, both within short driving distance. Chikmagalur is also close to Bengaluru and Mysore, and Coimbatore, in Tamil Nadu, all of which are well connected by rail. Bengaluru and Coimbatore also have excellent airports.

Puri

Off the Bay of Bengal, Odisha’s sprawling, pristine beaches and towering waves are treasures largely undiscovered by global travellers. Puri, located just 60 kilometres from the state capital, Bhubaneswar, is well connected by rail and road. The ancient Jagannath temple is located here, while the equally famed Konark temple (in picture), built to resemble the chariot of Surya, the Hindu sun god, is but a short drive away. Puri is also a foodie haven, serving up a delectable range of seafood fare. Be sure to sample the prawns, shrimp and lobsters while here, produce that the state proudly exports to the world.

Ganpatipule

Ganpatipule (in picture) and its twin beach Bhandarpule in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri region are about 20 kilometres off the old Mumbai-Goa highway. Located midway between Mumbai and Goa, the destination is conveniently accessible from both Mumbai and Goa airports. Glorious white sand and miles of swaying palms make Ganpatipule one of the most scenic beaches on the Mumbai-Goa stretch. Besides, just a half hour drive down a winding road running by the calming Arabian sea coastline takes you to Jaigarh Fort, built by the legendary Maratha ruler Shivaji. Ganpatipule is also an important pilgrimage site for Hindus.

Murud

Murud’s name comes from the 17th-century Murud Janjira, a one-of-its-kind impregnable sea fort. Murud, along with its twin beach Kashid, are a short drive away from Mandwa jetty and offer beautiful stretches of pure white sand. There are several boats from Mumbai’s Gateway of India to ferry tourists back and forth. It is also well connected by road from Mumbai, Pune and Nashik. Authentic Maharashtrian seafood and walks around the quaint fishing village that hug the surrounding hills complete the Murud experience. The palace of the nawab of Murud still stands and is fairly well maintained, while Alibag fort (in picture) is a short distance away.