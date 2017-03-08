Dubai Opera sells Dh1 tickets for 100th show

Dubai Opera will celebrate its 100th performance — a 3pm show of La boheme on March 11 — by selling 100 premium tickets at 100 fils (Dh1) each. The tickets will go on sale online on March 8 at 3.45pm and are expected to sell out within hours.

Dubai Opera opened its doors in August last year, with a performance by Spanish tenor Placido Domingo. It has since welcomed more than 100,000 visitors; shows included Les Miserables, Cats and West Side Story.

La boheme, presented by the Welsh National Opera in Dubai, begins its run on March 9 and ends on March 11.

“We’ve enjoyed incredible support from audiences since we opened our doors six months ago and we didn’t want to let the 100th show pass in the Year of Giving without making our own contribution in thanks,” said Dubai Opera’s chief executive, Jasper Hope.

“This special offer is a chance for absolutely anyone to enjoy premium seats at a world class venue for one of the most-loved operas of all time, for just one dirham per person.”

Tickets, which could be purchased on dubaiopera.com, sold out in a matter of minutes. Standard tickets cost Dh300.

“We're so grateful for the amazing continued support from audiences in Dubai. The tickets were snapped up in no time at all and the lucky hundred are in for a great production on the occasion of our 100th performance,” Dubai Opera management said in a statement.