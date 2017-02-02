From Sydney to Dubai, a first-timer’s diary

At midnight on January 26, I stepped on to a long-haul flight to travel from summer in Sydney to winter in Dubai (although the temperature doesn’t feel too different — winter in Dubai is much warmer than winter back home). I’ll be calling Dubai home for the next four weeks as I undertake an internship at the Gulf News.

Here are the ups and downs — or trials and tribulations if you will — of my journey in Dubai as I navigate currency conversions, complex public transport and sample a new cuisine in a new city...

Day One

Before leaving, I’d found myself a room to stay in a villa in Umm Sequeim via Airbnb. My first port of call after I arrived was to acquaint myself with the neighbourhood. So on my first day, I went for a walk around the block — a common outing back home in Australia. One thing about Dubai became clear as soon as I embarked on this endeavour: the blocks are very, very big. An intended 20 minute walk easily stretched into two hours — I’m grateful for the burger shop and beach nearby that made it a rather refreshing one.

As I hit the final corner of the block, I finally arrived at a supermarket. Here, I could complete my second very important mission for the day: grocery shopping. One thing I did not anticipate was the amount of sheer choice that would be available! My ‘quick shop’ soon became an extended wide-eyed stroll through meticulously clean aisles offering a range of cereals and snackbars I’d never seen before (although my eyes did become substantially wider when I looked at some of the price tags!). Naturally, I examined each option scrupulously before settling on a few Australian brands that I am familiar with. I picked up a copy of GN Weekend to prepare for my internship, headed to the checkout (Dh150, or A$50, for three small bags of groceries made me a little queasy) and lugged my very valuable bags of shopping through the streets that remained to complete the circuit.

Abu Dhabi

On our second day, myself and Alison (another intern from Sydney at the Gulf News) had to be in Abu Dhabi at 2.30pm for an appointment with the Australian embassy. Alison’s roommate kindly offered to give us a lift and we decided to make a day of it.

The Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi looked beautiful in photos we’d seen, so we decided to visit before our meeting. Knowing it was in Abu Dhabi, we assumed it would be at least relatively close to where we’d been dropped off near the water (probably based on the fact most of Sydney’s key landmarks are walking distance apart). Not the case! A Google maps search put a 3 hour and 40 minute walk out of the question and our lack of an Abu Dhabi bus pass meant public transport was also ruled out. Against our instinct as Sydney-siders (where cabs are pricey), we hailed a taxi and were surprised that after 25 minutes, we still weren’t quite there. Luckily, taxi rates here are half the price of what they are back home, otherwise the lengthy return trip would have put quite a bit of pressure on our budgets! The mosque was stunning though so it was worth it.

Alison’s roommate spontaneously decided to stay the night in Abu Dhabi which meant we suddenly found ourselves needing to navigate back to Dubai without UAE SIM cards or internet access — a prospect that wasn’t looking too promising. After refreshing our phones incessantly for wifi, a man at an Etisalat store kindly gave us their password and after some haphazard wandering around, we were able to discover the direct walking route to the bus stop. What progressed was a long chain of transportation: a forty minute walk to the bus stop, 1.5 hour bus ride to Dubai, metro to Noor Bank and then a taxi ride to my front door to arrive around 10pm. What a day! A special thank you to the owner of Al Dar Sweets in Abu Dhabi, who welcomed us with complimentary coffee when we sat down for a quick knafeh pit-stop! Nothing puts a smile on a girl’s face quite like free espresso.

Journey to work

Day three was my first day working at Gulf News and as a testament to my disorganisation, I still hadn’t figured out the best way to get there. My taxi driver the previous night had told me about a short route to get from my house to Noor Bank metro station — cutting through a few blocks by taking the walking path between houses — and so after confirming it was possible using a Google map satellite search, I decided to give it a go. He promised: “it takes fifteen minutes, twenty minutes if you’re really slow!”

I’d always considered myself to have a relatively speedy walking pace so was excited by the idea of a quick commute to work. It turns out, however, that we learn new things about ourselves every day: I am indeed what my driver would describe as “really slow”. The walk itself didn’t seem too bad but when one factors in the direct sunlight, uncomfortable new shoes and a journey through sand and construction sites, an extra fifteen minutes is easy to accumulate. When I finally saw the metro footbridge glistening with the sun in the distance, I was immensely relieved, to say the least and hobbled across the escalator onto the train.

I arrived at Gulf News an hour after leaving home, sweaty and with a blister on every toe, so finding out I’d be assigned desk work for the day was welcome news.

Journey to work: second attempt

After the blisters and bleeding feet I incurred yesterday, I thought it would be best to lie low on the walking for a day or so. Equipped with bandaids and comfortably tucked into a pair of sneakers, I walked to the bus stop via a quick stop at the supermarket, where I had been told I could purchase a Nol card. Well, what would a day be without a little morning drama? I was regretfully informed by the cashier that they no longer sold Nol cards. Where will I be able to get one? “Only at the metro station,” she said. With my feet fresh from the trauma of yesterday, these words triggered a quick wave of panic. After a difficult cost-benefit analysis (I feel myself stretching my budget every day) I decided to splurge — I jumped into a taxi and was dropped right at the door to the office. Note to self: this is a luxury you cannot afford to get used to. Tomorrow I will try the bus, round two.

Natassia Chrysanthos is an intern at Gulf News.