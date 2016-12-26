Mobile
Raftaar and Manj to light up your New Year

Welcome 2017 in the company of India’s popular rappers, singers and DJs as they put together the Glow Twenty 17 bash in Dubai

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Singer Raftaar during the promotion of film Dishoom, in Mumbai on July 2, 2016. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Dance and rap your way into 2017 as a host of Indian talents including Raftaar, former RDB member Manj from Manj Musik and singer Navvy Inder put together a New Year bash, entitled Glow Twenty 17, at the Godolphin Ballroom at the Emirates Towers on December 31.

Raftaar who recently created a special song for Hollywood film Passengers, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, and has hits including Dhup Chik and Swag Meri Desi, will make it his business to usher in 2017 in style.

Commenting on his new song Aadat, Raftaar said in a statement: “Chris Pratt is a proper bro and Jennifer Lawrence aapki bhabhi hai [she’s your sister-in-law] and to be able to have my first Hollywood collaboration for a film that stars both of them is just icing on the cake.”

If you are lucky, you may even hear it straight from his decks at the Glow Twenty 17.

Also performing on December 31 are talents including British Indian singer Nindy Kaur, who sang the hit song Sharabi from Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year, DJ Chetas and Knox Artiste, who came out with his debut solo album DJ Punjabi Nonstop Hitz.

Complementing these singers will be a string of DJs including Hani, Nitesh, Beatz, Chirag, Emwee and Buddha.

Guests can also witness the NYE fireworks that will dot the sky near the Burj Khalifa from the venue.

Tickets are available from Dh200 to Dh450. There’s also a brunch offer for Dh450 starting at noon till 4pm. The party starts at 9pm and will wrap at 3am.

For details, call 8004827 or 050-6000836 or 050-6743079.

