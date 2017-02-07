Burger with 24-carat gold to sell in Dubai

Dubai: UK-based food truck operator The Roadery is bringing to Dubai what could be the most expensive street food in town, a luxurious burger topped with a 24-carat gold leaf.

Inspired by the world’s tallest tower and aptly called ‘Burg-Khalifa,’ the burger will be sold for Dh230 at a food truck event, which will gather 25 international vendors just outside Burj Khalifa this month.

The towering burger will have five layers of Wagyu beef patty, truffled cheese and seared foie gras – all topped with saffron mayonnaise and blackberry ketchup. It comes served inside an edible 24-carat gold leaf brioche bun.

The Roadery owner Dan Shearman said they came up with the burger after nearly one month in the test kitchen. The company is one of the traders participating at the ‘Eat The World DXB’ event at the Burj Park on February 25 to 27.

“With its undisputed reputation for luxury and incredible ability to build almost anything bigger and better than the rest of the world, we couldn’t return to Eat The World DXB without something extra special this year,” Shearman said.

He said the idea of creating a burger fit for a Shaikh was born in London and made exclusively for the UAE.

"So we're extremely excited to be bringing it over to [the food truck event]. It's going to be one of the most expensive burgers in the region, and we promise you'll get more than your money's worth with the premium quality ingredients," Shearman added.

Food trucks are becoming a more regular presence in the UAE, with vendors coming together at weekend events, dishing up a variety of streed food to the country's growing population who love to eat out. According to Euromonitor International, UAE residents spent Dh52.4 billion in 2015 at 16,200 food and beverage outlets around the country.