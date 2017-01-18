Swiss artists Bastian Baker, InMotion, Special Elements to perform in Dubai

Kurt Blum, GM Swiss Art Gate UAE, Swiss Ambassador, HE Maya Tissafi and Alan Marzo, Diplomatic Advisor Embassy of Switzerland at the press conference to announce Swiss Days 2017.

Dubai: Acclaimed Swiss artists will come to Dubai to entertain the youth during the ninth edition of Swiss Days on January 27 and 28.

Swiss Days 2017, which is being held under the patronage of the Swiss Embassy, is a platform for the Swiss private sector in the UAE to come together to share their finest entertainment culture with the UAE.

Three-time European and World Yo-Yo Champions InMotion and Swiss Hip Hop Champions Special Elements will perform at Madinat Theatre Dubai on January 27. Both groups have been featured in Britain’s Got Talent and Switzerland’s Got Talent, respectively.

Swiss Music Award Winner 2016 Bastian Baker will serenade his audience on January 28. The protégé of Claude Nobs, founder of the Montreux Jazz Festival, Baker will perform his mix of pop-folk and ballads at the event.

Maya Tissafi, Swiss Ambassador to the UAE, said Swiss Days 2017 is dedicated to the new generation.

“The event this year is particularly dear and special to us because it targets the youth. In fact, believing and investing in the new generation is a belief our country strongly shares with the UAE. For this 2017 edition, the new generation will be honoured and celebrated through a fantastic programme,” Tissafi said.

Kurt Blum, general manager of Swiss Art Gate UAE and organiser of the programme, said the performances this year are different from the previous editions of Swiss Days when they had classical music and others. This year’s programmes are more youth-oriented to cater to the huge youth population in the UAE.

An estimated 3,000 Swiss nationals live in the UAE, majority of whom are based in Dubai. Many of them are working in Swiss companies here, as well as in the financial sector.

WHAT: Swiss Days 2017

WHERE: Madinat Theatre Dubai

WHO: InMotion & Special Elements (January 27); Ticket — Dh60

Bastian Baker (January 28, 8.30pm); Ticket — Dh190