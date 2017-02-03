Crowdfunding start-up speeds US launch thanks to Trump travel ban

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Crowdfunding start-up speeds US launch thanks to Trump travel ban

CrowdJustice seeks to take advantage of various campaigns to defend those subject to the travel ban

Gulf News
 

NEW YORK: Widespread opposition to US President Donald Trump’s immigration curbs has proved a boon for CrowdJustice, a start-up that helps individuals and organisations raise money online to fund legal cases.

CrowdJustice, which until now has been based in Britain, this week brought forward the date of its US launch by three weeks to take advantage of various campaigns to defend those subject to the travel ban from seven Muslim-majority countries.

“We moved our US launch so that we could go live right after the immigration executive order was announced to give a platform to raise money and support and increase public awareness for legal cases,” Chief Executive Office Julia Salasky said in an interview on Thursday.

Its first US case is aimed at raising funds to help Tareq and Ammar Aziz, two Yemeni brothers who were deported to Ethiopia after arriving at Dulles International Airport in Virginia on January 28, hours after Trump had signed the order.

The “Aziz v. Trump” crowdfunding campaign, which is being led by non-profit Legal Aid Justice Center, initially aimed to raise $15,000 on CrowdJustice but stretched its target to $60,000 after hitting its first goal in six hours. It has raised $26,946 to date.

Salasky said the platform’s team of 10 is working on a number of other crowdfunding campaigns related to the legal cases on the immigration order, as well as two cases on voting rights.

A former attorney with British law firm Linklaters, Salasky launched CrowdJustice 18 months ago. It has helped raise around $2.5 million in pledges for around 150 cases to date. It charges a 5 per cent fee on total raised, as well as a payment processor fees.

One of its most prominent campaigns helped raise £170,550 ($214,211) to support a legal challenge that resulted in the UK’s Supreme Court ruling that the country’s government needs parliamentary approval before it can formally start Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Unlike the most well-known crowdfunding websites, such as Kickstarter, which generally help businesses or individuals raise money in exchange for products or rewards, CrowdJustice is donation-based. It describes itself as a nonpolitical platform, meaning it does not admit cases based on their content. To be admitted for fund-raising, cases must have a lawyer in place.

“It’s a time when ordinary people want to be able to come together around legal cases,” Salasky said. “With legal cases you have the ability to create a concrete legal impact.”

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSME

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Video: Huge waves lash cars on The Palm

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa