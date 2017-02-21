UAE promotes landmarks and tourist services at India expo
Dubai: An official delegation from the UAE, including representatives of various tourism departments and agencies, is participating in OTM, India’s largest travel trade show, in Mumbai from February 21-23.
The UAE, which is taking part exhibition for the second year in a row, will showcase the most popular tourist destinations and landmarks across the emirates.
More than 1,000 exhibitors from over 50 countries are taking part in the show. Number of Indian visitors to the UAE rose by 9 per cent over 2015 to 2.3 million last year, accounting for 8.5 per cent of the UAE’s total visitors.