UAE hotels expect near full occupancy for New Year’s Eve

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE hotels expect near full occupancy for New Year’s Eve

Peak holiday season brings hoteliers relief as they welcome local guests and tourists

  • Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
  • Mohammad Khouri, general manager of the Golden Sands Hotel Apartments.Image Credit: Courtesy: Goden Sands
  • Shaun-ParsonsImage Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

DUBAI: Hotels across the UAE are expecting to cash in on a near full occupancy this News Year’s Eve as residents from neighbouring emirates and tourists get ready to ring in 2017.

On an average, both luxury hotels and budget alternatives expect an occupancy level of around 90 per cent on December 31.

“We are expecting to close full occupancy during the New Year’s Eve like last year,” said Shaun Parsons, complex general manager at Dubai’s Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre & Le Meridien Fairway.

Parsons added that while Le Meridien primarily caters to business travellers, the hotel also gets a significant number of leisure travellers and holiday makers during the festive season. “The main source of our business is the UK, the US, Germany, France, GCC countries and the UAE. During public holidays and festive period we receive a lot of guests from neighbouring emirates predominantly from Abu Dhabi,” he said.

Rotana, the Abu Dhabi-based international hotel operator, too, is expecting near full status in most of its hotels by New Year’s weekend with visitors coming in mainly from other Gulf countries, the US, the UK, Germany and India.

“Over the last several years, New Year’s Eve occupancy has typically remained 25 per cent higher than the preceding weekend, and this year has been no exception,” said David Prince, area vice-president of Rotana Hotels.

In Abu Dhabi’s Western Region, the Tilal Liwa Hotel is also anticipating a full occupancy with visitors mainly expected to be citizens and expatriates from other emirates as well as tourists from other Gulf countries.

“The overall trend remains satisfying and the outlook for 2017 appears healthy despite the world travel industry’s diverse crisis,” said Khaled Sharabassy, general manager of Tilal Liwa Hotel.

Much like last year, room rates on the New Year’s Eve weekend at Tilal Liwa Hotel average at Dh1,500 and activities arranged include an assortment of desert adventures including desert cycling, sand boarding and kite flying.

Despite noting a relative decline, Al Ain also remains a popular destination for residents and expats in other emirates, where the four-star Danat Al Ain Resort currently sits at a 60 per cent occupancy rate but expects to be nearer full occupancy by New Year’s Eve, according to Kapil Dhall, Manager for Revenue Department at Danat Al Ain Resort. “We have seen a decline in occupancies compared to previous years but the room rates are still almost at par with last year,” he said, adding that “as always, UAE citizens, followed by Omanis and Saudis lead the list but we have also noted a marginal growth in expats living in the UAE.”

Budget hotels, such as the Golden Sands Hotel Apartments located in Bur Dubai, which have been feeling the impact of the economically slower year otherwise, are anticipating higher occupancy rates as the year comes to an end. “It has been a slower year for all but we are currently enjoying a 92 per cent occupancy rate and expect it to only go higher as the New Year’s Eve approaches,” said Mohammad Khouri, general manager of the Golden Sands Hotel Apartments.

So having gone through fluctuating occupancy levels most of this year, owing to a slowdown in global economic growth, hoteliers are cheering the higher occupancies as the year comes to a close as well pinning hopes on a stronger outlook for 2017.

The writer is an intern with Gulf News.

More from Tourism

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGNDUBAI

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTourism

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tourism

Dubai showcases tourism industry

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan