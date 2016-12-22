Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Room rates down 11% in Abu Dhabi’s hotels

Supply growth outpaces demand, pushing occupancy and rates down

Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News Archives
A hotel lobby in Abu Dhabi. November as a whole showed negative year-on-year figures.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Hotels in Abu Dhabi reported a 10.6 per cent drop in average room rates in November to reach Dh660, and a 3.2 per cent decline in occupancy rates in November to reach 81 per cent.

According to the latest figures from STR, a data provider, the decline in room rates resulted in a 13.5 per cent decrease in revenue per available room to Dh534.

While November is traditionally a strong month for Abu Dhabi’s hotels, supply growth (up 3.5 per cent year-to-date) dragged performance down this year compared to November 2015. However, hotels did see four consecutive days with daily room rates above Dh1,000 thanks to the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

November as a whole showed negative year-on-year figures, though. The decline comes as hoteliers in the UAE struggle with lower room rates due to lower demand.

For tourists, especially from Europe and Russia, the strength in the US dollar (to which the UAE dirham is pegged) has turned the UAE into a more expensive destination. Domestic demand is also suffering on the back of lower consumer spending amid a more challenging economic environment,

In its Global Hotel Review report, STR also said Qatar reported a 1.2 per cent decline in occupancy rates to 69 per cent and a 6.8 per cent decrease in average room rates to 470 Qatari riyals.

The decline was due to supply in Qatar outpacing demand, with supply growth at 6.1 per cent and demand growing at 4.8 per cent during November 2016.

STR analysts said that the amount of new supply entering the country is not expected to slow any time soon as there are currently 15,958 rooms in Qatar’s pipeline – nearly 20 per cent of which (3,121 rooms) are set to hit the market in 2017. The country’s economy has also been impacted by falling oil prices, STR analysts noted.

Meanwhile in Muscat, hotels reported a 13 per cent decline in occupancy to 64.2 per cent, and a near-14 per cent decline in average daily rates to 76 Omani riyals. STR analysts said Oman’s economy has been heavily affected by low oil prices.

More from Tourism

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTourism

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Oman
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tourism

As Dubai mega projects open, hotels filling up

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays