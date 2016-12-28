Mobile
Dubai welcomes 1,000 international delegates in Q4, 2016

Top travel industry professionals from 24 countries experienced the emirate’s tourism industry during the period

Gulf News
 

DUBAI: Dubai Tourism welcomed a 1,000 international travel industry professionals and conference organisers from around the world during the final quarter of the year to showcase the emirate’s tourism offerings through a series of familiarisation trips

The familiarisation trips highlighted the organisation’s commitment to promoting new leisure experiences such as Dubai Opera, IMG Worlds of Adventure and Dubai Parks and Resorts in key international markets.

“These trips represent a fantastic opportunity for delegates to experience our new leisure and family attractions for the first time, while witnessing how they are contributing to the wider business environment,” Issam Kazim, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCTM), said in a statement on Wednesday.

As part of the schedule of trips, the city also hosted high-level conference planners and association executives as part of the 2016 BestCities Global Forum, organised in partnership with the BestCities Alliance, an international network of convention bureaus connecting 11 meeting destinations.

“These trips are vital as we work towards our goals of achieving 20 million visitors a year by 2020, and fostering strong relationships between the Dubai tourism industry and travel agents, tour operators and conference organisers around the world,” Kazim added.

Delegates visited from a range of markets, including Brazil, China, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Turkey.

Dubai also recently celebrated its 100,000 hotel room milestone aimed to contribute to its efforts to continue adding both mid-market and luxury hotel offerings to its hotels industry.

