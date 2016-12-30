Dubai showcases tourism industry to 1,000 professionals

DUBAI: Dubai has welcomed almost 1,000 travel industry professionals and conference organisers from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East during the final quarter of this year to showcase the emirate’s impressive range of tourism offerings, through a series of familiarisation trips organised by Dubai Tourism. The familiarisation trips highlight the organisation’s commitment to promote new leisure experiences such as Dubai Opera, IMG Worlds of Adventure and Dubai Parks and Resorts in key international markets.

The delegates came from Brazil, China, Commonwealth of Independent States, Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Turkey. Issam Kazim, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said, “It’s been an exceptional year for Dubai regarding the colourful spectrum of new tourism offerings available for visitors. We are excited by the prospect of finishing on a high note and engaging with the international travel industry on a truly global scale. The familiarisation trips represent a fantastic opportunity for delegates to experience our new leisure and family attractions for the first time, while witnessing how they’re contributing to the wider business environment.”