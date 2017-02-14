Etisalat Group’s revenues rise 2.01% to Dh52.36b

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Etisalat Group’s revenues rise 2.01% to Dh52.36b

Net profit attributable to equity holders increased by 1.93% to Dh8.4b

Gulf News
 

Dubai

Etisalat Group’s revenues rose by 2.01 per cent to Dh52.36 billion compared to Dh51.32 billion a year ago due to the strong performance from UAE and Maroc Telecom operations.

In the UAE, revenue increased by 5.46 per cent as a result of an increase in revenue from data services, expanded the customer base of broadband usage and increased offerings of business solutions, digital and ICT services. Etisalat said that 2015 earnings had been restated.

Net profit attributable to equity holders increased by 1.93 per cent to Dh8.4 billion compared to Dh8.26 billion a year ago, the company said in a statement on Abu Dhabi stock exchange.

According to Brand Finance’s Global 500 recent report, Etisalat had its brand value increase by 45 per cent to $5.5 billion last year due to growing user numbers, innovation and a strong profit.

Sukhdev Singh, vice-president at market research and analysis services provider Kantar AMRB, told Gulf News that growth for Etisalat, or for that matter any telco in the region is increasingly driven by data services adoption. In near future, one expects the trend to continue.

Given the high penetration of smartphones, particularly in the UAE, he said that the increase in data services was expected. Unlike voice services where margins are more predictable and prices are broadly similar, what one pays out for data services in the UAE varies a lot by operators.

“At times, for the same money, one operator offers twice the data as compared to the other. This leads to considerable spend on marketing and promotion, often at the cost of sacrificed margins. This is also evident from comparatively lower growth in operating profit as compared to growth in revenues,” he said.

The telecom operator’s net operating profit increased by 2.10 per cent to Dh11.63 billion compared to Dh11.39 a year ago.

Etisalat operates in 18 markets in the Middle East, Asia and Africa with 167 million subscribers in 2015. Subscriber base for 2016 is not available.

In August, the group completed the sale of its 92.3 per cent shareholding in Sudanese fixed line operator Canar to Sudan’s Bank of Khartoum and received Dh349.6 million in return for the stake.

The telecom operator is facing issues in Pakistan and the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Technology and Telecommunication in Pakistan have asked etisalat, a major shareholder of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) in 2006, to pay $800 million outstanding dues recently. Etisalat has so far paid three instalments totaling $400 million.

The committee has given a time of one month to etisalat to settle and address the issue amicably.

More from Telecoms

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTelecoms

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
emirates integrated telecommunications company

Also In Telecoms

Du to pay final dividend of Dh0.21 per share

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa