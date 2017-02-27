Sony brings new innovation into smartphone arena

The new Sony Xperia XZ smartphone

Barcelona

Sony Mobile is looking to take the lead in display technology following the launch of the world’s first 4K HDR smartphone in Barcelona on Monday.

Hideyuki Furumi, executive vice president of global sales and marketing at Sony Mobile, said during the launch that it takes ultra-slow motion videos of 960 frames per second, which is four times “slower” than other smartphones.

“We at Sony Group are focusing on 4K content solutions, including our 4K Bravia TVs and that is why we are using the Bravia TV technology on our latest premium phone,” he said.

Sony said that 5.5-inch Xperia XZ Premium phone is also the first smartphone to feature a memory-stacked ExmorRS sensor usually only found on premium compact cameras, it provides five times faster image scanning and data transfer. The new phone will have download speeds of up to 1GBPs.

The XZ is powered by the latest Qualcomm 835 chip with 4GB of Ram and 64GB of storage capacity. Storage can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD.

“You need a faster processor to get download speeds of up to 1GBPs for 4K content. This is possible because of the integrated Snapdragon X16 LTE modem, which has the potential to transform how customers use their mobile devices by delivering fibre optic speeds on the go,” he said.

The phone will be available in late Spring 2017.

The XZ Premium has a new 19MP high-resolution sensor with 19 per cent larger pixels to capture more light and provides detail and sharp images even in low-light and backlit conditions. It is dust and water resistant as well as supports hi-res audio technology.

The Japanese smartphone manufacturer also launched two mid-ranges devices — Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra — during the show.

“We’ve continued to evolve and transform our smartphone portfolio, with an unwavering focus on delivering the most advanced technology in elegantly designed products,” Furumi said.

Building on the success of the Xperia XA models launched last year, the 5-inch Xperia XA1 and six-inch Xperia XA1 Ultra features a beautiful borderless design with edge-to-edge screens. Both will surpass camera expectations with high-end rear camera specs including 23MP sensors and low-light capabilities, whilst XA1 Ultra has been designed specifically for selfie lovers with its superior 16MP front camera.

Both these phones will be available globally in Spring this year.