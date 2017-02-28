Microsoft appoints new MEA president
Dubai: Microsoft announced on Tuesday the appointment of Samer Abu Ltaif as president of its Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.
He will take over from Microsoft corporate vice-president, Ali Faramawy, who headed the region for 13 years, and will now be head of emerging markets digital transformation organisation.
Abu Ltaif will continue to be based in Dubai, and will be responsible for driving the digital transformation agenda of the region across governments, developers, and businesses.