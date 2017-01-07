Kuwait Business Council in Dubai launches online platform

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Kuwait Business Council in Dubai launches online platform

Platform provides information and exclusive services to the members

 

Dubai: The Kuwait Business Council in Dubai and the Northern Emirates has recently launched its official online platform (www.kuwaitbc.ae) to introduce its services and events. 

The platform will also receive membership applications from individuals and Kuwaiti companies that are associated with business and professional relations in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The platform, which was launched in Arabic and English, aims to introduce the council’s objectives, services and activities. 

In addition, it will be a source of the most important news and developments of interest to the Kuwaiti business community. 

Visitors will also be familiar with the governing body and members of various categories.

Through the new platform, Kuwaiti entrepreneurs, professionals and business people who are involved in trade or professional activities in Dubai and the Northern Emirates can submit their membership applications to the Kuwaiti Business Council. 

It also features membership categories and benefits granted to the members.

Within the framework of the Council's efforts to enhance its members’ experience and networking, the website contains a special page dedicated to the exclusive services provided by the Council. 

This page includes partnerships with government and private agencies that grant the members certain facilities and services to conduct their businesses and open new horizons for them. 

The portal will also host specialised studies and reports about different business issues and opportunities in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, to enhance trade and economic cooperation between the business communities in Dubai and Kuwait.

More from Technology

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTechnology

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGN
emirates airline

Also In Technology

Now, eCommerce for the home-based seller

Business Gallery

Top tech products on show at CES 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car