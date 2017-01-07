Kuwait Business Council in Dubai launches online platform

Dubai: The Kuwait Business Council in Dubai and the Northern Emirates has recently launched its official online platform (www.kuwaitbc.ae) to introduce its services and events.

The platform will also receive membership applications from individuals and Kuwaiti companies that are associated with business and professional relations in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The platform, which was launched in Arabic and English, aims to introduce the council’s objectives, services and activities.

In addition, it will be a source of the most important news and developments of interest to the Kuwaiti business community.

Visitors will also be familiar with the governing body and members of various categories.

Through the new platform, Kuwaiti entrepreneurs, professionals and business people who are involved in trade or professional activities in Dubai and the Northern Emirates can submit their membership applications to the Kuwaiti Business Council.

It also features membership categories and benefits granted to the members.

Within the framework of the Council's efforts to enhance its members’ experience and networking, the website contains a special page dedicated to the exclusive services provided by the Council.

This page includes partnerships with government and private agencies that grant the members certain facilities and services to conduct their businesses and open new horizons for them.

The portal will also host specialised studies and reports about different business issues and opportunities in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, to enhance trade and economic cooperation between the business communities in Dubai and Kuwait.