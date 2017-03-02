Kolibree launches ‘smart toothbrushes’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Kolibree launches ‘smart toothbrushes’

AI inside Ara learns brushing patterns and suggests recommendations for improvement

Image Credit: Naushad K. Cherrayil/Gulf News
The toothbrush includes a micro-processor inside which captures, stores and syncs data.
Gulf News
 

Barcelona: Artificial intelligence (AI) has made its way into a number of your home appliances and smartphones. You can now expect it to find its way into your mouth.

According to Thomas Serval, Kolibree founder and CEO, the oral health care market could be the next area to see growth opportunities with AI.

At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Kolibree launched Ara, a toothbrush with AI-embedded directly in the handle. Users can use the brush in “offline” mode and still capture valuable data about how well they are brushing.

Serval said that improving your brushing helps to remove more bacteria, reduce plaque and prevent gingivitis.

“Brushing is recorded and serves to measure your personal progress. View your personal check-up diagram to see your progress, or use the step-by-step coaching guidelines, whenever you want. Just open the app every week or two and the personalised data in the brush automatically synches to your app,” he said.

The toothbrush includes a micro-processor inside which captures, store and sync data irrespective of if you use the Ara’s app or not.

Healthy habits

He said that machine learning algorithms embedded in the toothbrush learn your brushing pattern each time you brush; recommendations for improvement are adapted just for you.

The National Institutes of Health cites dental caries (tooth decay) as the most prevalent chronic disease in both children and adults, even though it is largely preventable.

“Ara shows how well you are brushing commonly missed areas such as the posterior areas of the molars,” Serval said.

He said that parents will have fewer headaches to constantly follow up on kids to make sure they brush regularly and, at the same time, children learn healthy habits and have fun while doing it.

Dental hygienist Elizabeth Farrell at Kolibree said that Ara shows how well you are brushing commonly missed areas such as the posterior areas of the molars.

Serval said that more than 50,000 Ara toothbrushes have been pre-ordered. The pre-order price is $49 (Dh180) until March 15, and it will be $129 at spring launch.

More from Technology

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTechnology

Also In Technology

Snap’s pop and hedge-fund charisma

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March