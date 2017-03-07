Huawei launches Honor 8 Lite in Middle East

Dubai: Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has unveiled its Honor 8 Lite smartphone in the Middle East in a bid to boot its mid-range segment.

The Honor 8 Lite follows the success of the Honor 8 launched last summer and offers the flagship smartphone’s eye-catching aesthetics and high-performance at an attractive price point available.

Huawei is aiming to narrow the gap with Apple this year after selling 139 million units in 2016. Honor contributed 60 million devices compared to 40 million units in 2015.

Fueled by the powerful Kirin 655 octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and equipped with a 16GB of internal storage, expandable to 128GB using a microSD card.

Honor 8 had dual 12MP cameras in the rear compared to Honor 8 Lite.

Its camera is equipped with user-friendly functions for capturing and sharing favorite moments. Its 8MP front camera boasting a 77 degree wide angle lens, coupled with an upgraded and highly-intuitive selfie mode, allows users to take flawless selfies no matter the surroundings. Its 12MP rear camera with 1.25μm pixels and Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), brings you a snappy (focus speeds of just 0.3 seconds), and pleasant shooting experience all around.

“Honor is dedicated to creating devices that match our millennial users’ lifestyles and unique personalities. Following the success of honor 8, we saw an opportunity for the introduction of a lighter version of the device that opens up the market for more users to gain access to both visual appeal and strong performance features at a budget price point,” said Chris Sun Baigong, Vice-President Huawei Honor Middle East.

The Honor 8 Lite runs with the innovative EMUI 5.0 user interface featuring an intelligent learning system, which achieves optimal performance by allocating resources according to users’ needs and prioritizing apps based on users’ behavior over time. EMUI 5.0 also provides flexible functions to accommodate users’ needs, with 90 per cent of the general applications accessible in three steps or less.

With its design inspired by the mesmerizing scenes of the Antelope Canyon, Honor 8 Lite’s dual 2.5D curved glass display and brushed metal exudes premium quality. Its 7.6mm slim body and chamfered edges provide a comfortable yet firm grip.

The Honor 8 Lite has a long-lasting 3000mAh battery with a high energy density of 650WHL. Coupled with its Smart Power 5.0 system, which optimises battery consumption and a 16nm intelligent chip-level power saving technology, the Honor 8 Lite lets users make the most of their device under any circumstances.

The Honor 8 Lite is available in four colors - blue, black, gold and white – from Dh749.