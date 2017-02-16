Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Email scams target Mideast users

Millions of emails believed to have been sent by hackers to Mideast companies breach security systems

 

Dubai: Dennis, an expatriate working for a financial services firm in Dubai, has just wired some money to their company’s chief executive officer (CEO). He received an email from his boss earlier telling him to send cash via Western Union, as he was travelling abroad and had run out of funds.

It did not take long for Dennis to realise that he was dealing with a fraud, that his CEO did not really send the email, nor was he begging for money from his staff.

"We’ve had quite a few cases like this where scammers send emails to our team, pretending to be someone else, just so they could take money or any valuable information from them,” said one IT manager in Dubai.

IT security experts have warned that hackers are now increasingly targeting companies in the Middle East by sending bogus emails with the sole purpose of stealing money and sensitive information or gaining access into companies’ computers.

Mimecast has recently reviewed more than 26 million emails sent to various firms in the Middle East and around the world. Out of these emails, hundreds of them were sent by fraudsters that managed to get through companies’ security systems.

“[We] uncovered almost three million pieces of spam, 6,681 dangerous file types, 1,207 known and 421 unknown malware attachments and 1,697 impersonation attacks,” the company, which specialises in cloud-based email management, said in a report released on Thursday.

Dangerous file types and malware attachments can be an image, video, PDF or word document attached to an email. Once the file is clicked open, it can activate a virus that can steal passwords, encrypt sensitive data or take over a staff’s personal computer. Impersonation attacks are the classic cyber approach, where a scammer pretends to be someone else to trick email recipients into doing something to their advantage.

Mimecast also polled 800 IT decision makers and executives in the region to find out the state of their company’s cybersecurity and what attacks they’ve seen increase.

Among those surveyed, 57 per cent in the UAE believe that they are likely to suffer an attack because most of them are still in the early stages of developing a cyber resilience strategy. Globally, about six in ten (64 per cent) organisations believe that they will suffer a negative business impact from cybercriminals in 2017, with more than half (56 per cent) expecting attacks to come via emails or links.

“It’s easy to assume that your email security solutions is protecting you from advanced attacks. If you don’t have visibility into what’s actually getting delivered to the inboxes of employees, why would you think otherwise?” Ed Jennings, chief operating officer at Mimecast, said.

“As we’ve shared the findings with [chief information security officers] globally, they’ve been taken aback by the volume and type of attacks getting through their current email security solutions.”

Jennings said that cybercriminals don't necessarily just steal information. "If a business is hacked, it's not always sensitive data that is targeted - sometimes there is a financial driver or the desire to control or sabotage technology systems," Jennings told Gulf News.

 

How to protect yourself against email scams:

1. Don’t simply click open any attachments, including links/URLs in emails from unknown senders. They could contain virus that may encrypt your data, steal your passwords or gain access to your computer.

2. Be wary of emails asking for confidential information, especially those of a financial nature supposedly sent by banks and other organisations.

3. Don’t get pressured into providing sensitive information. Scammers like to use scare tactics and may threaten to disable an account or delay services until you update certain information.

4. Watch out for generic-looking requests for information. Fraudulent emails are often not personalised, while authentic emails from your bank often reference an account you have with them

5. Don’t submit confidential information via forms embedded within email messages. Senders are often able to track all information entered.

6. Never use links in an email to connect to a website unless you are absolutely sure they are authentic. Instead, open a new browser window and type the URL directly into the address bar.

With inputs from Norton.com

More from Technology

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsTechnology

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Technology

DEWA, Dubai Electronic Security Centre sign MoU

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa