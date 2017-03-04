Several deals closed at Boat Show
Maritime businesses from the UAE and abroad are celebrating positive early sales at the Dubai International Boat Show and expect to close a number of deals as the five-day luxury leisure marine event wraps up its 25th landmark event.
Emirates-based Gulf Craft reported an opening day sale to a client for the build of their Majesty 135, which is set to be delivered in spring 2018, while the brand also unveiled the Majesty 100 for the first time, a semi-convertible flybridge superyacht which has caught the eye of boat owners and admirers throughout the show.
Jalboot, the local distributor for Wajer and Mastercraft, sold the Mastercraft NXT20 from their stand at the Dubai International Marine Club to an international client, and reported a good volume of interest in the Wajer 38.
The 25th edition of the Dubai International Boat Show ran from 28 February to 4 March at the Dubai International Marine Club, and hosted local and regional exhibitors showcasing the latest technology and designs for products in the marine industry.