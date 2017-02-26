Mobile
Schmidt Middle East logistics launches operations in Kizad

The 22,000 square metres facility includes a warehouse and 9 silo bunker storage

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Schmidt Middle East logistics, a wholly owned company by Germany based Schmidt Heilbronn, has launched operations of its multi-user logistics hub based in Khalifa Port Free Trade Zone (Khalifa Port FTZ) within Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD).

Schmidt Middle East Logistics has leased about 22,000 square metres of prime land at Khalifa Port FTZ in order to set up an economical and efficient solution to store, handle and distribute different bulk materials like polyethylene, polypropylene, catalysts and additives for the chemical and petrochemical industry, according to a statement by Abu Dhabi Ports.

