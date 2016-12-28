Gulf Navigation in partnership deal with Sea Quest group

Abu Dhabi: Gulf Navigation Holding decided to enter into a partnership agreement with Sea Quest, an international Group providing ship management and new building project management services, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

As per the agreement, Gulf Navigation will expand its business in the Middle East, Africa and neighbouring countries in the field of ship management, marine project management and consultancy services, through a new company that will be headquartered in Dubai in the beginning of January 2017 and will be a subsidiary of Gulf Navigation Holding.

Khamis Juma Bu Amim, board member, managing director and Group CEO of Gulf Navigation, in a statement, said: “This partnership will not only contribute in our business growth in the field of ship management, but also it will contribute in the expansion of our services in the field of technical consultancy, to manage a variety of maritime projects and improve the quality of our services with the support and experience of our new partners.”

According to Gulf Navigation, Sea Quest has solid experience in providing ship management and new building project management services from a network of offices in Europe (Geneva, Genoa, Rijeka, Athens) and the Far East (Singapore, Hong Kong, Beijing, Manila).