DP World to handle all Alliance’s mainline UK calls

Abu Dhabi: Global container shipping consortium, The Alliance, announced that all of its mainline UK calls will be handled by DP World, the Dubai-based ports and logistics services company.

The consortium of container shipping lines — which comprises Hapag Lloyd, K-Line, MOL, NYK Line, and Yang Ming — will bring vessels on some services (FE1, FE2, FE4) into DP World Southampton and other services (FE3, FE5) into DP World London Gateway, all of which link Asia and Europe.

In a statement on Wednesday, DP World said vessels deployed on the consortium’s transatlantic services will call at DP World Southampton. The FE3 and FE5 will be the first regular Asia-Europe services to call at DP World London Gateway.

Strong endorsement

The port is also integrated with DP World London Gateway Logistics Park, which provides nearly one million square metres of supply chain and distribution space for retailers and logistics firms, such as Lidl and UPS.

“This is a strong endorsement of UK industry. DP World is the only operator in the UK to provide two deepwater facilities. Both terminals can provide operational back up to each other and reduce the risk of delays to the supply chain — no other operator in the UK can do this,” said Sultan Ahmad Bin Sulayem, chief executive officer and chairman of DP World.

Confirmation from The Alliance that new Asia-Europe and transatlantic services are to begin calling at DP World London Gateway spurred a separate announcement by DP World that it will formally open its third berth for full operations at the end of March.