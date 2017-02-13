When too much of moral high ground cuts growth

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

When too much of moral high ground cuts growth

The Body Shop’s stringency on its corporate values turns it into a victim

Gulf News
 

An activist business can be wildly successful for a while, but it gets hard to stand out when everybody else adopts the same values and mantras.

That may help explain French cosmetics giant L’Oreal’s reported interest in selling The Body Shop after 10 years of owning the revolutionary store chain and product-line.

Anita Roddick, a fiery animal-rights activist, environmentalist and champion of every progressive cause, founded The Body Shop almost 41 years ago. The chain grew on Roddick’s stringent activism and hippie ethos, which permeated its culture.

By the time she and her husband resigned from the company’s board in 2001, the company had 1,700 stores in 46 countries, but Roddick thought it “a dysfunctional coffin” that had sacrificed its values to market demands. It was also having business problems because it had expanded too fast and competitors such as Aveda and Lush had seized on “natural beauty” as a great selling pitch. Its formula is tired.

L’Oreal acquired the company in 2006, and has struggled with it ever since, despite continuing to expand its global presence to more than 3,000 stores. Some customers were disappointed that L’Oreal tested some of its own brand products on animals — something it claimed it has since stopped doing. But that cannot explain why, years after the stigma of the acquisition should have worn off, The Body Shop’s revenue growth has turned negative again lately.

The downturn came despite CEO Jeremy Schwartz’s attempt to revive the brand’s values by doing “something that is today considered totally radical and in 20 years will have become mainstream.” That idea has been promoted under the slogan “Enrich Not Exploit”, which was registered as a trademark. Schwarz’s plan includes a promise to make 70 per cent of the company’s packaging biodegradable and other, somewhat vaguer commitments such as to “help 40,000 economically vulnerable people access work around the world.”

The plan, which Schwartz claimed came to him in an epiphany during a trip to the Amazon, is based on solid business reasoning. The organic cosmetics market, worth $11 billion (Dh40.40 billion) in 2016, is expected to double by 2024. A growing number of consumers are looking for “organic” labels when they buy personal-care products.

Naturalness and sustainability are important to a majority of buyers now, and they can check a product’s place on that scale with an app. Fairtrade, the organisation that promotes trade as a tool for helping disadvantaged people and communities, reports solid growth in the sales of products it has certified as compatible with its rules.

A company with The Body Shop’s pedigree on all these issues should be a beneficiary of the trend, as long as it can stay on message.

But Schwartz takes his approach too far. Most label-conscious consumers aren’t really diehard activists. This is part of what social scientists call the “ethical consumption gap”: People who claim sustainability is important to their purchase decisions often don’t put their money where their mouth is.

Controversies like the 2014 revelation that The Body Shop’s products are sold in duty-free shops in mainland China, where, by law, they can be randomly subjected to animal testing, don’t hurt nearly as much as one might think.

The “consumption gap” theory suggests that Roddick’s stringency and Schwartz’s return to her heritage is holding the brand back where other “natural” cosmetics producers are doing fine. L’Occitane, a “natural” personal-care product company, operates unashamedly in China.

Animal-rights groups accuse it of testing its products on animals, and l’Occitane vehemently denies it, claiming that it’s working from the inside to change Chinese regulations. It’s been growing faster than The Body Shop.

First and foremost, the modern consumer is still interested in product quality, and competitors appear to be getting better customer reviews.

Whoever buys The Body Shop will have to explain to customers in what way the company’s products are better than the growing crop of other “natural,” “sustainable” and “ethical” brands.

— Bloomberg

More from Retail

tags from this story

China
follow this tag on MGNChina
Amazon
follow this tag on MGNAmazon

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsRetail

tags

China
follow this tag on MGN
Amazon
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Retail

Marka fails to meet promise of profit in 2016

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

World Government Summit 2017: as it happened

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year