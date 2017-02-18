Warranty issues top consumer complaints in Dubai

Dubai: Consumer complaints in Dubai registered a 23 per cent increase in 2016 from last year, officials said on Saturday.

The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in the Department of Economic Development (DED) in Dubai received 27,027 consumer complaints in 2016. On an average, the Ahlan Dubai call centre (600545555) of DED received 2,252 complaints monthly as continued awareness campaigns led to better understanding of consumer rights and responsibilities across the emirate.

The complaints received in 2016 included non-compliance of warranty terms (39 per cent of complaints), refunds (17 per cent), damaged goods (13 per cent), and lack of safety systems (5 per cent). However, indicating an eagerness among traders to offer better customer service and improved compliance to business regulations, complaints relating to exchanges dropped 20 per cent and those relating to commercial fraud 40 per cent.

Sector-wise, services accounted for 43 per cent of the complaints followed by electronics (24 per cent), automobiles (15 per cent), textiles (7 per cent) and furniture (3 per cent). The remaining eight per cent were from varied sectors.

Mohammad Ali Rashid Lootah, CEO of CCCP, commented that the number of consumer complaints received reflects the success of the campaigns conducted by DED during 2016.

“Consumers have become more conscious and determined about their rights and the quality of service they deserve. Most of the complaints we received related to non-compliance with warranty terms, refunds and defective products,” Lootah said.

Ahmad Al Awadi, Director of Consumer Protection in DED, said the focus is on nurturing a healthy consumer rights culture through establishing cordial relations between consumers and traders. “We promote the principle of neutrality, awareness and adoption of the highest international standards in retailing, which is a critical sector and an engine of economic growth in Dubai.”

In 2017 too, the DED will be launching a series of awareness campaigns with emphasis on discounts and measures to be taken by consumers during purchasing so as to avoid being duped, said Al Awadi. The campaigns will also seek to familiarise consumers with the Blue Book, which is being brought out in 10 different languages to educate consumers and merchants on their individual roles and responsibilities in the purchasing process.

Al Awadi also urged consumers not to hesitate to raise any issue or complaint relating to their purchases in Dubai irrespective of they are in the country or abroad, through the numbers displayed in major business outlets. In addition to the Ahlan Dubai number, consumers can also raise such issues on the twitter hashtag @Dubai_consumers.

Box:

Top complaints

Warranty terms: 39%

Refunds: 17%

Services: 43%

Electronics: 24%

How to lodge complaint: Call Ahlan Dubai at 600 54 5555