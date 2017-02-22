Singapore says factors backing property demand to stay

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Singapore says factors backing property demand to stay

Singapore home prices fell 3 per cent in 2016, with prices declining for the 13th straight quarter in the last three months

Gulf News
 

Singapore: Singapore’s property demand remains “very resilient”, supported by factors including low interest rates and a stable economy, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said.

“Our economy is still growing, so I think demand is still healthy and our assessment is these factors will remain for some time,” Wong, who’s also the second finance minister, said in a Bloomberg Television interview with Haslinda Amin.

Singapore home prices fell 3 per cent in 2016, with prices declining for the 13th straight quarter in the last three months of the year for the longest streak since data was first published in 1975. Still, Singapore house sales last year topped 2015’s tally as a third straight year of price declines stoked pent-up demand from home buyers.

Singapore’s government has been steadfast in its commitment to cool the housing market, maintaining real estate curbs rolled out since 2009, with some of the strictest measures implemented in 2013. The government has repeatedly signalled it is reluctant to ease property curbs, including capping debt repayments at 60 per cent of a borrower’s income and higher stamp duties, as it wants to avoid overheating the market again.

The cooling measures “have helped to achieve a soft landing in the property market,” Wong said. Asked whether there would be any moves on property curbs this year, he said: “You have to wait and see.”

Singapore’s residential property curbs are set to stay in place for at least another year amid signs the city’s housing market is stabilising, the chief executive officer of CapitaLand Ltd., Southeast Asia’s biggest developer said in an interview earlier this month.

“We see volume picking up and the price declines have slowed,” Lim Ming Yan, the president and CEO of CapitaLand, said on February 15. “We see this trend continuing for 2017. There is no compelling reason for the government at this point to make major changes” to property curbs, he said.

CapitaLand has pared its exposure to Singapore residential developments. Its inventory units were valued at S$1.7 billion ($1.2 billion, Dh4.4 billion) at the end of 2016, or 4 per cent of estimated total assets, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence report led by senior industry analyst Patrick Wong.

CapitaLand rose 0.9 per cent to S$3.53 at 10.32am in Singapore trading Tuesday. City Developments Ltd., the country’s second-largest developer, slid 0.9 per cent to S$9.14 and Wing Tai Holdings Ltd. declined 0.3 per cent.

Singapore, which outlined its annual budget Monday, is studying measures to boost revenue, including higher taxes, to help ease pressure on the budget as spending increases, Wong said in the interview. Wong also said that he doesn’t anticipate a China-US trade war, but the risk of one is “real” and Singapore should be prepared for the eventuality and its aftermath.

“The impact would be very significant, not just for us but for countries around Asia,” he said. Trade accounts for more than three times Singapore’s gross domestic product.

More from Retail

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsRetail

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Retail

Elite Navy Seal veteran returns to GCC for Idex

Business Gallery

In pictures: Defence exhibition Idex 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen