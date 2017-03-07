Mobile
Pay-here-deliver-at-home service for Filipino expats launched

Expats from Philippines can now pay for favourite local brands while abroad and have them delivered in home country

Image Credit: Supplied
Contract signing attended by (from left) Ayman Awad, Zoom category manager and Mohur’s Middle East agent, Zoom convenience store manager; Ramuel Garcia of Powermax Tech Services; Taleb Al Saleh, marketing and retail operations director at Enoc and Saleh Hage, Marketing Manager at Zoom.
 

Dubai: Filipino expatriates in the UAE can now order some of their favourite local brands while abroad and send them as gifts to their loved ones back home.

A new pay-here-deliver-at-home service called 247 RegaloPlus has just been launched to cater to the growing Filipino community in the UAE.

Backed by Enoc, Al Bader Exchange and Mohur Inc., the service enables overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the country to send toys, fresh flowers, appliances, furniture, medicines and grocery goods, including Jollibee and Goldilocks products to the Philippines.

All they need to do is visit any of the dozens of Zoom stores - which are owned and operated by Enoc - around the country and place an order. The chosen goods/items will then be delivered to the Philippines.

“We call [it] the gift of love,” said Ramuel Garcia, Mohur’s Middle East agent. “Perhaps 247 RegaloPlus is the world’s first of its kind and we are happy that the management of Enoc/Zoom had chosen [it] as its platform for Filipinos working in the UAE.”

According to Garcia, 247 RegaloPlus was conceptualized by Mohur CEO Eduardo Burgos Jr. and Mohur Vice President for Research and Systems Development Nigel Canonizado after visiting UAE last year.

Mohur has consolidated popular Philippine products of Jollibee, Goldilocks, Holland Tulips, Red Ribbon and Savers Appliances among others into 247 RegaloPlus as their platform ‘to bridge the distance’ between OFWs in Middle East and their family members or friends in the Philippines, Garcia said.

Mohur is currently in talks with other popular brands in the Philippines, including Mercury Drugstore, Toys R Us, Robinsons Supermarket, Puregold, Waltermart, Max’s, McDonald’s, Chowking, Greenwich, Shakey’s and Pizza Hut among others to be part of the 247 RegaloPlus’ centralised ordering and payment platform.

Powered by Mohur, 247 RegaloPlus will be in more than 200 Zoom stores and 17 branches of Al Bader Exchange across the UAE, which is home to almost 1 million Filipino migrant workers. 

