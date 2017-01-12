Marka’s board revamped
Dubai: Marka said on Thursday that the Sharjah-based Al Salem Company Ltd (LLC) and Sharjah Insurance Company (PSC) have replaced their respective representatives at Marka’s board of directors.
Khalid Jasem Bin Kalban will be replacing Ahmad Mansour on behalf of Al Salem Company Ltd (LLC) and Adel Mohammad Saleh Ali Al Zarouni is to replace Humaid Obaid Al Matroushi on behalf of Sharjah Insurance Company (PSC).
The statement was made by Marka’s chief legal officer to the Dubai Financial Market.