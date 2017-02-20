For UAE consumers, car brands are the most intimate

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

For UAE consumers, car brands are the most intimate

Local dealerships raise their game to offer much more than a showroom experience

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Men walk past the BMW Showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.
Gulf News
 

Dubai

UAE’s auto market has just had an excruciating year as consumers held back on new car purchases and preferred not to do anything that might add up to their financial obligations. But the market circumstances have in no way dented the exalted status automotive brands have in the consumer psyche.

That would be enough to get five of them figure into the top 10 UAE “Brand Intimacy” rankings put out annually by the consultancy MBLM. BMW was in second spot, and ahead of Ford, Lexus, Audi and Mercedes. Narrowing it down further, four of the top five intimate brands were from automotive. (For the record, Apple was the brand UAE consumers felt the most intimate about.)

In fact, the automotive industry as a whole had an average brand intimacy quotient of 50.9, the highest among all the consumer-facing sectors and 21.5 points above the cross-industry average. (technology/telecom and financial services came in second and third.)

So, it does seem there is a minimal link between how a consumer perceives a brand and how that particular industry might be faring at a particular time.

“Car owners feel both strongly satisfied with a product that is reliable and safe ... but also choose brands that uniquely represent them and their life,” said William Shintani, Partner at MBLM. “So much so, the car reflects their identity. The (MBLM) study dimensionalises the UAE consumers’ love of cars and automotive industry’s power to create emotional bonds.

“Looking a bit deeper into the data on the characteristics of the bond consumers have with the automotive brands they use, we find “fulfilment” and “identity” do particularly well.”

Last year was particularly interesting for the local auto industry from another perspective — some of the most eye-catching retail environments for auto brands were getting built. Bentley had its majestic multi-level white-fronted showroom on Shaikh Zayed Road, as did the Lamborghini dealer with an equally easy-on-the-senses all-glass structure. Then came Rolls-Royce with a “boutique”, off Al Wasl, where the aim is for a visitor to immerse in all the perceived brand values the marque is known for. The intention is to overwhelm, nothing less.

More recently, McLaren’s had its turn with a new showroom mounted with a giant external screen playing images on a loop. And Toyota’s Al-Futtaim Motors opened a new facility in Abu Dhabi, with a distinctive wave-like structure.

So, is the automotive industry one of the last retail bastions where the old rules of brick-and-mortar apply? Is there less of an encroachment from digital elements? Shintani doesn’t quite see it that way — “While the final transaction in the UAE still happens in the showrooms, it is impossible to separate digital channels from the overall customer experience. Today a customer relationship with any automotive brand most likely began online in some form or another.

“Whether it’s scrolling through customer reviews, configuring the best options or selecting the paint colour at the showroom, it is hard to imagine the customer engagement separate from digital.”

Meanwhile, in the go-for-broke war between physical and online retail, the former can still draw on some hefty numbers. According to data released by Sàvant Data System, Dubai’s brick-and-mortar space might have pulled in around 171.56 million in visitor traffic during 2016, with Abu Dhabi’s shopping and entertainment destinations packing in another 67.9 million. And keep in mind these estimates were derived in a year when overseas visitor traffic into the UAE was still on the muted side.

These numbers did more than enough to ensure the UAE was comfortably placed as the most visited shopper magnet in the region, with a 49.95 per cent share. Saudi Arabia had about 34.39 per cent.

But how many of these visits to malls and high-street locations actually turned into sales? “Generally, the conversion rates depend from field to field of the business,” said Vic Bageria, CEO at Savant. “There are times that retailers have seen 40 per cent increase in conversion and in some cases it’s 7 per cent. The growth takes place gradually and as you use the mined data efficiently, the numbers rise.”

The Savant numbers were derived from live monitoring of visitor headcounts at a particular time, hour or month at key shopping locations. This is derived from straight real-time headcounts and heat mapping, This analyses the “dwell time” at a particular location.

“In 2015, the way to grab consumer attention was a mere marketing or promotional campaign,” said Bageria. “With the evolution of technology, retailers are using the accumulated data to understand and implement a unique shopping experience. In other words, 2017 can be known as the intelligent year for retailers.”

More from Retail

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Toyota
follow this tag on MGNToyota
Mclaren
follow this tag on MGNMclaren

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsRetail

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Toyota
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Retail

South Africa budget exposes fractured ANC

Business Gallery

In pictures: Defence exhibition Idex 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore