Startup owners needn’t be overrawed by holiday season

Many entrepreneurs struggle with taking any real time off during holidays. Who’s going to mind the shop and take care of clients in your absence?

Between wanting to spend quality time with loved ones, hitting the year’s target and planning for 2017, it can sometimes feel like you’re being pulled in two directions. What’s an entrepreneur to do during this busy season that still requires so much of you — personally and professionally?

Tip 1 — Be positive and create a realistic to-do list

It’s vital to keep a positive mindset. This will help get you through the highs and lows of running a business over the holidays. At the start of each day, create a list of tasks and goals that must be accomplished. Check off each item as it gets completed.

A planned to-do-list will minimise distractions and increase productivity.

Tip 2 — Capitalise on seasonal fluctuations

Entrepreneurs are advised to understand seasonal market fluctuations and consumer behaviour towards your product or service and be prepared to cater to the holiday season at least two months in advance.

Tip 3: Reach your customer online

With powerful targeting tools at your disposal, businesses can reach their target audience. During the holiday season, your business can use:

Customised audiences: to re-engage with customers who purchased from you in the previous holiday season; and

Lookalike audiences: to find new clients who have similar traits or buying behaviour as existing ones.

Smartphones and tablets have rapidly taken over from PCs as the most popular computing devices. Ensure your business model adapts to this trend.

Tip 4 — Hire help

For businesses that tend to get very busy during the holidays, it is recommended to hire temps. Most universities are off for the winter break and a number of students are looking for internship opportunities. Not only will the intern pick up the slack and fill in when staff members are away, you will also be helping someone along their career path.

Tip 5: Go easy on yourself

Enjoy the perks of being your own boss and take some time off. This ensures you are focused and ready to kick start the new year.

Surprise employees with a ‘Secret Santa’ gift or take them out for a festive lunch — get them prepared for upcoming months.

Gift clients with an end of year token of appreciation — it sure can improve future customer relations.

— The writer is board member of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, member of the ShjSEEN Board of Trusties, and board member of the SME Projects and Enterprise Council.