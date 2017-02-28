Shaping the next elements in the mobility surge

We’re passing through another Mobile World Congress (MWC). As always, there will be cutting-edge developments across the increasingly complex and diverse mobile landscape. The theme of this year’s show is ‘The Next Element’, so here are the four biggest we expect to see.

1. Stronger commitments on 5G

We all know that 5G is on its way. Many organisations are working hard to bring the technology to the masses, with the UK Chancellor, Philip Hammond, committing £740 million (Dh3.38 billion) to its development in the UK. Over in the US, AT&T and Verizon have begun trials.

But as yet no firm promises regarding full-scale commercial launch have been made by anyone.

We’re expecting this to change, with operators making stronger commitments that truly fulfil the entire promise of 5G. This means a revolutionised network that offers ubiquitous connectivity and network slicing — which allows operators to spin up autonomous, customised, isolated networks on demand for their business partners — not simply further discussion about testing new radio technology, which is just an evolution.

As part of this, we hope to see greater elaboration of use-cases for 5G beyond consumers’ smartphones and enhanced mobile broadband use cases. The improved reliability and ultra low-latency that 5G provides will have a huge impact on a big number of industries and governments. The MWC should provide the forum to further the conversation.

Security and standardisation will both be critical parts of this discussion, for the market to realise its business potential.

We’ll also see many more structuring partnerships being announced between device manufacturers, IoT players, infrastructure providers, systems integrators and cloud providers as the IoT ecosystem continues to develop with the promise of 5G and the flexibility introduced by this virtualised, sliced network core.

2. Consumerisation of biometrics

Last year saw MasterCard introduce “selfie” payments, marking a shift in both corporate and consumer trust in biometrics. We believe this year some big announcements from payment and hardware organisations will see wider consumerisation of biometric solutions.

Smartphones will ship with several sources of biometrics, including heart beat detection, iris scanning and vein network mapping. OLED display makers will announce on-screen fingerprint readers as the desire for bezel-free displays on smartphones grows.

Of course, along with the hardware developments, so too must standards follow. We expect FIDO to announce standards, or at least a road map, for biometrics on Android devices. It will be interesting to see how easy OEMs make it for developers to access all of these APIs, so that third-party apps can use them without compromising security.

3. Network-proof connected cars

In recent years MWC has become a showcase for connected car technology and mobility applications, too. Last year’s event was the launch pad for Qualcomm and Mercedes-Benz self-driving car, and revenues from the sector are predicted to quadruple in the run up 2020. Both the technology and new business models are evolving and are transforming the automotive industry into what is called new mobility.

The big theme in new mobility is to link connected cars with the digital life of the driver or passenger. Car IDs linked with the digital IDs of the end user. The Virtual Car Key (VCK) is an example where the key as part of a digital car ID will need to be securely stored on the end-user’s mobile device. Opening a car and starting the engine is a crucial element of any comprehensive mobility app.

This year’s MWC is where we’ll start to see applications that will offer and end2end management of the end-user ID and its storage into a connected car. We will see concepts of further elements of the end-user’s ID, such as his personal data plan that can be seamlessly used for infotainment applications in the vehicle. Secured and aimed to provide great user experience.

4. Improved on-demand connectivity

The IoT ecosystem requires devices to be able to access connectivity on demand. eSIM and remote SIM provisioning will be key to connecting to the cellular network the surge in consumer devices (fitness trackers, personal drones, VR headsets, smart watches etc), but will also play a key role in enabling industrial IoT. For example, imagine a rent-a-car company that wants to switch the connectivity service provider of its entire fleet in one go.

However, this requires interoperability and common standards across devices. Huge progress has been made for industrial IoT with multi-players testing done by GSMA.

The writer is vice-president of Marketing Communications at Gemalto.