Innovation should not be mistaken for second guessing

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Innovation should not be mistaken for second guessing

Marketers are increasingly opting for small changes rather than engaging in sweeping ones

Gulf News
 

In simple terms, innovation is defined as something new or different introduced. In the value chain, it is often defined as the process of translating an idea or invention into a good or service that creates value or for which customers will pay.

In a social context, innovation helps create new methods for alliance creation, joint venturing, flexible work hours, and creation of buyers’ purchasing power. If the idea is to create something new, which either satisfies an existing need or creates a new need, the big question is “how innovative is the innovation”?

Are marketers in a state of innovation myopia? Marketers and agencies often refer to the age old mechanics of marketing strategies as often being innovation or renovation. The question still remains — are we still renovating and following strategies which are indeed passé?

The key question, I believe, should be — how do we overcome the innovation myopia? Let’s look at some examples of real innovation in digital, content development & experiential marketing.

Instagram has been in the forefront of innovation. The positioning beyond just an app, a forum for storytelling and the depth of strong narratives has made Instagram constantly innovating content marketing. With 86 per cent of the world’s leading brands on the platform, it is indeed a validation on the success stories in innovative digital marketing.

Fashion and luxury have gained most from Instagram’s success, where they successfully tap on the visual and auditory sensorial experiences of their brands. The Dolce Gabbana fashion show on January 13 had an exciting build up and a line up of some leading fashion bloggers walking the ramp, which did create the right levels of excitement and engagement.

Dubai-based names such as Ahmad Daabas and Elias El-Indari were on the ramp and adorning the brand’s Instagram handle in both post- and pre-event. This shows the power of engaging the consumer live.

When IKEA launched their catalogue app in 2013 using augmented reality, people could view items in their home space. The app has indeed been a success in pre-shopping planning behaviour and has enabled more focused in-store experience for the shoppers.

Another great example of innovation is Netflix, which is often referred to as a service and distribution delivery platform. However, to many people’s surprise, they have been involved in the production of some of the most popular television series. The future planning in Netflix is inspired by data analytics of customer demand and behaviour.

Engineered data resources often inform the innovating or renovating of content — a great example of innovation and innovation-inspired strategy development.

Lastly, L’Oreal transformed the digital consumer by showcasing a world-class experience using apps. The “makeup genius” app with 7 million downloads allowed consumers for a digital makeover. The participation of beauty bloggers, planning of product launches based on app feedback and seamless experiences created a strong digital brand.

With such examples of true innovation focusing on content and the digital space, brands have a true opportunity to be in the innovation forefront. What is considered as innovation internally may just end up being a redefined experience for the consumer.

Hence, the honest question always remains — are we really creating something new? Two examples of an innovation myopia may have occurred:

The constant battle in innovation between ride-hailing apps is a classic example of reactionary behaviours. While consumers could be seeking a simplified or reality integrated experience or just a great value proposition bundle, the companies often tend to fail to really and truly innovate.

The focus either tends to be a reaction to competitive moves or renovating existing practices or a real time ride-tracking mechanism.

Secondly, in the constant search for increasing more “likes”, most companies pressurise their digital marketing folks to increase this. As a result, tactical measures of innovation — such as not addressing real consumer needs or just adapting global mechanics — fail to provide any real innovation benefit.

We are tempted to share many examples, but would rather leave marketers to reflect on such internal behaviors.

Innovation is core to transformation — of business models, customer behaviour, strategy and even organisational vision. The choice for marketers is to either suffer from innovation myopia or create a culture of true/real innovation inspired by honest consumer truth based thinking. To invent rather than re-invent.

Hence, is it time up for “innovation myopia”!

The writer is CEO of marketing services firm Human.

More from Media

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Netflix
follow this tag on MGNNetflix

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMedia

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Netflix
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Media

Saudi Telecom rated most valuable Arab brand

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis