Turkish lira plunges most to record 3.60 per dollar

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Turkish lira plunges most to record 3.60 per dollar

The annual inflation rate was 8.53% last month, above all estimates

Gulf News
 

Turkey’s lira weakened the most among major world currencies on Tuesday, falling as much as 1.6 per cent to a new record, as the killer of 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub remained at large and inflation accelerated more than estimates in December.

The lira depreciated to a record 3.60 against the dollar before trading 1.3 per cent lower at 3.5897 as of 2.16pm in Istanbul, bringing its decline over the past 12 months to 19 per cent. The annual inflation rate was 8.53 per cent last month, above all estimates and more than 3.5 percentage points above the central bank’s target, Turkey’s official statistics agency said earlier in the day.

The deterioration in economic data, including negative growth in the third quarter and consumer confidence near record lows in December, is compounded by increasing security risks. Daesh claimed the New Year’s attack at the Reina nightclub shortly after Istanbul rang in the new year, and Turkish authorities have yet to track down the killer.

“Market participants are looking for signs that the central bank is taking the inflation threat seriously,” said Henrik Gullberg, a strategist at Nomura in London who said he predicted the currency would fall past 4.00 in the first six months of the year. “Until we see aggressive policy tightening, similar to early 2015, the lira will continue to sell off on bad news like the terrible terror attack, whilst not appreciating back when sentiment is more supportive.” Following the jump in consumer prices, “the pressure on the central bank to respond is likely to increase,” Morgan Stanley analyst Ercan Erguzel said in an emailed report on Tuesday. The Turkish central bank will probably increase the policy rate by 25 basis points when it meets on January 24, he said.

Bulent Gedikli, an adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said such calls were just a “market-hurting cliche.” Erdogan and his economic team say interest rates should be cut to boost growth and investment.

“Raising interest rates in this period would break the economy’s back, that’s all,” Gedikli said via Twitter.

More from Markets

tags from this story

Recep Tayyip Erdogan
follow this tag on MGNRecep Tayyip Erdogan
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Recep Tayyip Erdogan
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Wall Street set to open higher, Fed minutes eyed

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler

Parents sentenced to death for killing toddler