Traded shares on DFM increased 14.2% in 2016

The general index jumps more than 12% last year

Gulf News
 

Dubai:

The total traded value on Dubai Financial Market fell more than 8 per cent in 2016, though number of traded shares rose.

The value of shares traded during last year reached Dh133 billion, compared to Dh145.7 billion recorded during 2015, down by 8.7 per cent, the bourse said in an emailed statement.

The number of shares traded increased by 14.2 per cent to reach 105.8 billion shares during 2016 compared to 92.7 billion shares traded during last year.

The number of transactions executed during 2016 was down 14.4 per cent to reach 1.3 million compared to 1.5 million deals carried out during the previous year.

During this period, the Dubai Financial Market General Index increased by 12.1 per cent to 3,531 points at the end of this year compared to 3151 points at the end of 2015. At the sector level, indexes of eight out of the nine sectors represented on DFM ended the year in the green, with the services sector increasing the most by 36 per cent, followed by the consumer staples and discretionary sector by 22.1 per cent, and telecommunications sector by 21.6 per cent. In contrast the industrial sector decreased by 16.7 per cent.

The market capitalisation increased at the end of this year by 12.3 per cent amounting to Dh337.6 billion compared to Dh300.7 billion at the end of previous year.

The value of stocks bought by foreign investors last year reached Dh60.8 billion comprising 45.5 per cent of the total traded value. The value of stocks sold by foreign investors during the same period reached Dh60.4 billion comprising 45.2 per cent of the total value traded. Accordingly, DFM net foreign investment in-flow reached Dh360.5 million.

Menacorp tops DFM volumes

Menacorp said it has topped 49 competing companies to take the highest position on the DFM and posted an impressive 60.51 per cent market share for equity futures trading on Nasdaq Dubai.

Menacorp has maintained its leading position on the DFM in continuation since 2013, the brokerage said.

DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET
follow this tag on MGNDUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET
Dubai Financial Market
follow this tag on MGNDubai Financial Market

