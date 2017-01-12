Tokyo stocks fall as drugmakers hit by Trump comments

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Tokyo stocks fall as drugmakers hit by Trump comments

US president-elect said pharmaceutical companies were ‘getting away with murder’

Image Credit: AP
A man stands in front of an electronic stock board showing global stock indexes at a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, January 12, 2017.
Gulf News
 

Tokyo: Tokyo stocks fell Thursday morning as drugmakers were hit by US President-elect Donald Trump’s warning they were “getting away with murder” in overcharging and sending production capacity overseas.

Japan’s top drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical dropped 2.61 per cent to 4,840 yen while rival Astellas was down 3.89 per cent at 1,605 yen.

The drop followed similar losses for their counterparts on Wall Street as Trump vowed to rein in the industry by creating new procedures for bidding on drugs to bring down high prices.

Pharmaceutical companies will be coming back to the US from overseas, he added.

“Our drug industry has been disastrous. They’re leaving left and right. They supply our drugs but they don’t make them here, to a large extent,” Trump said in his first formal post-election news briefing Wednesday.

However, the conference offered few details about his plans for the world’s top economy beyond saying he would be the greatest jobs producer “ever created”.

Trump’s November election win had stirred hopes for big stimulus spending and set off a global equity market rally.

“The market did have some hopes that Trump would give more details about his policies. The yen’s moves reflect the disappointment,” Masakuni Fujiwara, chief executive officer at VistaMax Fund Advisors in Tokyo, told Bloomberg News.

“Health-care shares have been impacted by Mr. Trump’s comments.”

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei index fell 0.89 per cent, or 171.91 points, to sit at 19,192.76 by the break, while the broader Topix index of all first-section issues declined 0.77 per cent, or 11.92 points, to 1,538.48.

On currency markets, the dollar weakened to 114.75 yen from 115.40 yen in New York.

A stronger yen hurts Japanese exporters as it makes their products more expensive abroad and reduces the value of repatriated profits.

Toyota dropped 0.65 per cent to 6,867 yen and Nissan fell 0.59 per cent to 1,165 yen.

Toshiba fell 3.28 per cent to 291.22 yen after Kyodo News reported late Wednesday that the troubled conglomerate could be hit by bigger-than-expected losses at its US nuclear unit.

Toshiba is finalising the size of special losses at Westinghouse, which could reach tens of billions of yen, on top of a previously warned one-time shortfall of several billion dollars, the Japanese news agency quoted anonymous sources as saying.AFP

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Toyota
follow this tag on MGNToyota
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Toyota
follow this tag on MGN
Japan
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year