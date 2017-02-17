Saudi stock exchange appoints first female chair

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Saudi stock exchange appoints first female chair

She is the first woman to chair a major government financial institution in the kingdom

Gulf News
 

Riyadh: The Saudi Stock Exchange appointed Sarah Al Suhaimi, chief executive of investment bank NCB Capital, as its first female chair on Thursday, in a sign of change in the conservative society.

Suhaimi was elected by the exchange’s board, which includes representatives of the central bank, the finance ministry and the commerce ministry, the exchange said in a statement.

She is the first woman to chair a major government financial institution in the kingdom.

Al Suhaimi, who became the first female chief executive of a Saudi investment bank when she took that post at NCB Capital in 2014, is one of only a few women with a top job in Saudi finance. Her father Jammaz headed the Capital Market Authority between 2004 and 2006.

But her appointment to chair the exchange is in line with an ambitious economic and social reform programme announced by the government last year. One of its goals is to develop women’s role in the economy and increase their participation in the workforce to 30 per cent from 22 per cent in coming years.

Al Suhaimi will chair the Arab world’s largest stock exchange at a critical time. It is preparing to offer its own shares to the public and is trying to win emerging market status from international equity index compilers.

It is also expected next year to list the shares of national oil giant Saudi Aramco in what could be the world’s biggest initial public offer.

While heading the exchange, Al Suhaimi will keep her post at NCB Capital, an arm of National Commercial Bank, Saudi Arabia’s largest listed bank, an NCB Capital official said.

More from Markets

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
sar

Also In Markets

Capital inflows lift India equities to new highs

Business Gallery

Pictures: IDEX begins with a bang in the capital

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside costliest villa on sale in Dubai

Look: Inside costliest villa on sale in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Meet the UAE’s merchant of hope

Meet the UAE’s merchant of hope

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower

Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower