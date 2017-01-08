On high oil prices, Dubai index jumps over 1%
Dubai
The Dubai index jumped more than 1 per cent, extending last week’s gains, as risk prone investors bought stocks helped by a positive tone in oil prices.
The Dubai Financial Market General index was up 1.26 per cent to be at 3,673.40. Traded value was at Dh600 million. Union Properties, which was the most active stock in trade, was 2.65 per cent higher at Dh 1.16.
The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange General index was 0.54 per cent higher at 4,626.99.