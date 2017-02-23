MIDEAST DEBT-Dana Gas sukuk drop as concern rises over looming maturity

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

MIDEAST DEBT-Dana Gas sukuk drop as concern rises over looming maturity

Dana’s $700 million sukuk to mature in October

Gulf News
 

DUBAI: Some $700 million (Dh2.57 billion) in Islamic bonds issued by UAE energy firm Dana Gas are falling sharply in the secondary market because of investor concern about the company’s ability to repay the bonds maturing in October.

The cash price of Dana’s convertible sukuk, issued in May 2013 with a 7 per cent profit rate, has dropped about 3 cents on the dollar since the beginning of this year to 87 cents. That has boosted the yield to 26.32 per cent from 18.5 per cent at the beginning of January.

“The market is not assuming they’ll be able to repay in full, and the fact that the bond is yielding above 20 per cent demonstrates that,” said a Dubai-based holder of the bonds, declining to be named because of commercial sensitivities.

The company had around $300 million in cash and bank balance at the end of 2016, according to its preliminary full year results — less than half the looming sukuk maturity.

Chris Hearne, chief financial officer of Dana Gas, told Reuters: “whilst we have successfully grown reserves, production and asset value, we still face significant challenges with collections from Egypt and Kurdistan, and we have a billion dollars in undisputed receivables owed to us in total.

“Until these collections are realised, we must manage cash carefully and look for a solution for the sukuk that properly balances the interest of all stakeholders.” Dana has exploration and production assets in Egypt, the Kurdistan region of Iraq and the UAE.

This week Dana revised its unaudited preliminary results for 2016 to a net loss of $88 million from the net profit of $33 million which it had previously reported, citing the effect of a London court judgement on its overdue receivables.

In 2012, Dana became the first UAE entity to fail to repay a bond on time. That default eventually led to a consensual bond restructuring, which some analysts described as a sign of growing sophistication in the region’s debt market.

Investors are now wondering whether a second restructuring may be on the cards.

“Are you willing to go into default and consider enforcing Sharia-compliant debt secured against assets in Egypt and Kurdistan? I think the restructuring will have to be consensual again, with the company in the driving seat,” the bond holder said.

A portfolio manager at a fund focusing on underperforming securities in the region said he expects the company is increasingly likely to extend the maturity of its outstanding sukuk.

“We’re not blindly positive, but we think a sizeable payment from Egypt will come,” he said. “In this term-out scenario, Dana would likely pay down as much as they can and then extend the remaining balance.” Expectations of a solution have kept the sukuk prices from falling to distressed levels, a bondholder said.

“Some people are comfortable in buying Dana paper at 88 because they think that’s where the risk is. That price really reveals some sort of equilibrium between bond holders’ views.” Some investors say they are frustrated by the fact that Dana has not yet communicated its intentions toward the sukuk maturity.

But the portfolio manager said the company was waiting for more clarity on payments of the amounts it was owed before making announcements. “I think they’re concerned about not raising expectations too much, but at the same time they don’t want to lower them either.”

More from Markets

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGNDUBAI

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
Egypt
follow this tag on MGN
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

World is squeezed between eagle and tiger

Business Gallery

Inside Gaza’s first indoor mall

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free