Junk bond manager beating 98% of peers bets on stressed debt

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Junk bond manager beating 98% of peers bets on stressed debt

Hong Kong-based Value Partners Group Ltd. is looking for value in securities others have avoided

Gulf News
 

Hong Kong: One of the world’s best-performing junk bond funds is dealing with the surging costs of debt globally by digging deeper in the bargain bin.

As the world’s riskiest notes soar to their most expensive levels in three years, Hong Kong-based Value Partners Group Ltd. is looking for value in securities others have avoided. Gordon Ip, who manages the $2.4 billion (Dh8.8 billion) Value Partners Greater China High-Yield Income Fund, has overseen returns of 4.9 per cent this year, beating 98 per cent of peers targeting junk debt globally.

“Garbage also has value if you can price it right,” said Ip, head of fixed income at the firm. “If you can buy something for 5 cents and you think it’s worth 15 cents, then you’ve gotten it for one-third of its value.”

US President Donald Trump’s surprise election victory spurred a rally in risk assets from stocks to commodities, fuelled by hopes that global growth will pick up. The average premium on high-yield securities globally has slid 349 basis points in the last year to a three-year low of 385, according to a Bloomberg Barclays index.

Ip said that the firm is looking at starting an alternative credit strategy fund to generate better risk-adjusted returns. The market rally has also prompted him to buy riskier, less well-covered names.

At the end of January, 62 per cent of his fund was invested in single B-rated credits and below, compared with 55 per cent and 50 per cent in January 2015 and 2014 respectively. In his philosophy, there are no bad bonds, just bad prices.

“We just feel that you have to do something your competitor is not doing, in order to generate alpha,” said Ip, who has more than two decades of experience in fixed income. “You’re doing things that fewer people do, take the road less travelled, and then take your punt.”

More from Markets

tags from this story

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

World is squeezed between eagle and tiger

Business Gallery

Inside Gaza’s first indoor mall

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free