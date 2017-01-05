Mobile
Gold up more than 1% on weaker dollar, technical upswing

Platinum hits near 8-week high

Gulf News
 

Bengaluru: Gold touched its highest in four weeks on Thursday as the US dollar stepped further away from a 14-year peak hit earlier this week, and on a technical rebound.

Spot gold was up 1.3 per cent at $1,178.36 (Dh4,324.58) an ounce by 0641 GMT. It touched a high of $1,178.62, its best since December 7.

US gold futures climbed 1.2 per cent to $1,178.50 per ounce.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was down 0.7 per cent at 102.030.

“It’s more of a dollar sell-off than a gold move,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA in Singapore.

“The dollar is weak across the board and gold itself has technically broken out of its down channel in December.”

Spot gold has risen 5 per cent from the more-than 10-month lows touched in December.

Spot gold is expected to rise to $1,182 per ounce, according to Reuters’ market analyst for commodities and energy technicals, Wang Tao.

A firmer dollar curbs demand for commodities priced in the greenback by making them more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Chinese New Year

Buying from China, the biggest consumer of the yellow metal, is also supporting the recent rally.

“The Chinese New Year is around the corner. Gold kilobar demand is picking up right now with strong premiums in the mainland,” a precious metals trader in Japan said.

Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, were unchanged on Wednesday at 813.87 tonnes. They have dropped about 14 per cent since the US presidential election in November.

Spot silver was up 1.5 per cent at $16.66. It earlier hit a 3-week high of $16.70.

Platinum, which rose to a near 8-week high of $960.10, was 2 per cent higher at $959.

Palladium rose more than 1 per cent to hit a near 4-week high of $747.80.

“Palladium prices have been rising on the back of strong December car sales in the US,” the Japan-based trader said.

Palladium is widely used to clean up exhaust emissions from gasoline-powered vehicles.

The metal has risen 9.6 per cent so far this week, its best since the week ending July 1.

