Gold prices extend gains in technical rebound

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Gold prices extend gains in technical rebound

SPDR Gold holdings down about 13% since US elections

Gulf News
 

Bengaluru: Gold prices rose on Wednesday, extending gains after it hit a near two-week high in the previous session, on a technically-driven rebound in thin volume amid a slightly weaker dollar.

Spot gold was up half a per cent at $1,143.98 an ounce by 0636 GMT. Gold hit its strongest since December 14 on Tuesday at $1,148.98.

US gold futures also rose 0.5 per cent at $1,144.50 per ounce.

“Currently we do not see many strong fundamental reasons to push gold prices further down. However, after the Fed conference in December, there should be some technical rebound in gold prices,” said Jiang Shu, chief analyst, Shandong Gold Group.

“Since there are a few trading days left until the end of this year we think that the rebound will not be very strong.”

Spot gold may bounce to $1,210 per ounce before falling towards its December 15 low of $1,122.35 in the next three months, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Reflecting bearish investor sentiment, assets in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.14 per cent to 823.36 tonnes on Tuesday. Holdings are down about 13 per cent since the US presidential elections.

“Currently there are very strong expectations of more rate hikes next year,” said Shu, adding that declining gold prices have had a negative impact on the bullish sentiment in physical gold prices.

The Federal Reserve raised US interest rates earlier this month for the first time in a year and signalled three more increases next year from the previous projection of two.

US consumer confidence shot to its highest in more than 15 years in December as Americans saw more strength ahead in business conditions, stock prices and the job market following the election of Donald Trump as president in November.

The upbeat data helped underscore expectations that the US central bank would raise interest rates at a faster pace next year, which lowers demand for non-yielding assets such as bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was down 0.1 per cent at 102.90.

“We don’t think much will be going on in the markets for the balance of the week. Sharp moves in either direction must be weighed against the fact that liquidity remains fairly light,” INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.

Silver was down 0.3 per cent at $15.90 an ounce. The metal rose nearly 1.5 per cent on Tuesday.

Platinum was up 0.5 per cent at $904.70 and palladium rose 0.5 per cent at $674.47, after rising over 2 per cent in the previous session.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
metal
follow this tag on MGNmetal
Gold
follow this tag on MGNGold

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
metal
follow this tag on MGN
Gold
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Wall Street investors brace for 2017 shocks

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan