Gold bulls say history may repeat as President Trump Is sworn in

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Gold bulls say history may repeat as President Trump Is sworn in

Bullion has often served as a haven in times of political flux, and the metal has climbed about 4% this year

Gulf News
 

NEW YORK: Gold bulls wagering the bullion rally has more room to run may have history on their side with the arrival of a new US president.

A look at recent presidential transitions supports optimism among traders over the metal’s prospects. Gold has averaged gains of almost 15 per cent in years marking the inauguration of a new president since the 1970s, advancing in five of those seven years. In contrast, the S&P 500 index of equities declined in four of those years for an average loss over the period of 0.9 per cent.

From Presidents Gerald Ford to Barack Obama, bullion has often served as a haven in times of political flux. The metal has climbed about 4 per cent this year as questions over the possible economic impact of Donald Trump’s policies add to investor angst over Brexit and mounting trade frictions. Bulls reason that gold will extend its gain as scant details of Trump’s fiscal stimulus program and tensions with trading partners including China unnerve investors.

“We have no idea what’s going to happen with some of Trump’s policies — everybody is a little nervous,” said Axel Merk, San Francisco-based founder of Merk Investments LLC, which manages $300 million (Dh1.10 billion) in assets. “Gold is relatively undervalued and will push higher.”

Trump has threatened to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement and warned companies that ship jobs overseas that they will pay additional taxes when they import goods into the US. He has promised to take a tougher approach toward imports from China, while his pick for commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross, has warned America’s trading partners that they need to practice “fair trade.”

Bullion posted a gain of 72 per cent in 1974, the biggest annual increase of any modern presidential transition year. That was the year Ford took over for Richard Nixon, who resigned. The second-highest gain for a recent changeover year was 24 per cent, in 2009, as Obama assumed the helm amid a global financial crisis.

Not all inauguration years have been good for gold. The metal lost 33 per cent in 1981, when Ronald Reagan became chief. It also fell in 1989, the period marking George H.W. Bush’s start as leader.

Gold, which is coming off the worst quarter in more than three years, has in 2017 managed to shrug off gains in equities and prospects for more US interest rate increases. Whether price gains hold up may depend on how smooth the transition is to the new presidency.

“What happens frequently is you have a new president, there’s a lot of euphoria and then reality kicks in,” says Merk, who oversees a gold exchange-traded fund with assets totalling $120 million. “It’s more difficult to implement policies.”

— Bloomberg

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
metal
follow this tag on MGNmetal
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
metal
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Momemtum driven stocks still find favour

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE