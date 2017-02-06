GFH to expand capital base by issuing new shares

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

GFH to expand capital base by issuing new shares

GFH plans to allocate funds for acquisition of a number of infrastructure projects and investment funds

Gulf News
 

Dubai:

Gulf Finance House said on Monday it plans to increase its authorised capital for acquisition of a number of infrastructure projects and investment funds.

In a statement posted on Dubai Financial Market’s website, GFH said it plans to increase the capital to up to $450 million by way of issuance of up to 1.7 billion new shares at Dh3.5 or $0.265 each.

The price would mean a 25 per cent premium over the closing price of Monday, which stood at Dh2.80.

The proposals would go for approval to the Extraordinary General Meeting and General Assembly Meeting to be held on Wednesday February 22.

The company also plans to transfer $21.71 million to the Statutory Reserve account, and allocate money to charities and civil society institutions.

In its results announced on Sunday, the company said they plan to distribute cash dividends to all ordinary shares as per the shareholders register on the date of the AGM at a rate of 10 per cent of the par value at $0.0265 per share with a total sum of $59 million.

More from Markets

tags from this story

Gulf Finance House
follow this tag on MGNGulf Finance House
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Gulf Finance House
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Wall Street higher on rosier earnings reports

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body