Fujairah launches weekly oil inventory data

The weekly oil inventory data is an aggregate breakdown of fuel oil, residuals, middle distillates and light ends

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, which hosts the Middle East’s largest commercial storage capacity for refined products, on Wednesday published inaugural weekly inventory data via S&P Global Platts to advance the emirate’s progression towards becoming one of the world’s leading energy trading hubs.

The weekly oil inventory data is an aggregate breakdown of fuel oil, residuals, middle distillates and light ends. The visibility provided by publication of this data is a key ingredient of successful liquid trading centres around the world and helps reduce market opacity, enabling traders and investors to see opportunities and develop cohesive risk-aware strategies. The publication of this data will help elevate Fujairah’s growth as a top tier energy trading hub alongside Singapore, Rotterdam and Houston.

Data clarity lies at the core of accurate supply-demand outlooks, understanding trends in market prices, the movement of oil products and in attracting energy investors. “Releasing Fujairah’s oil inventory data on a weekly basis is a crucial step to nurturing the growth of a robust energy trading ecosystem in the emirate and the wider Gulf. Fujairah’s strategic geographic position at the heart of the growing energy corridor east of the Suez Canal to Asia and Africa, as well as its world-class bunkering and oil products storage, heralds the emirate’s dawn as a global energy hub,” Dr Rashid Bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Deputy Chairman — FOIZ, and Chairman of Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, the Government of Fujairah said in a statement.

